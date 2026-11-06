🏭 Myerstown Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Myerstown’s plants are busy and hiring across shifts right now, from entry-level line work to leadership roles. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dutch Valley Food Development

Dutch Valley Food Development Location: Myerstown, PA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Day shift, Monday–Friday, 6:00am–2:30pm

Pay: Starting at $17.00/hour

Work on a food production line pouring, labeling, stacking, weighing, and keeping equipment clean and safe. Good fit if you’re reliable, can lift up to 75 lbs, and like working on your feet with a team.

Employer: Keystone Industries

Keystone Industries Location: Myerstown, PA 17067

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (flexible as needed)

Pay: Competitive salary (not listed)

Lead daily manufacturing operations, manage supervisors and staff, and drive quality, safety, and efficiency in a regulated environment. Ideal if you have 5+ years of manufacturing leadership (FDA/ISO/GMP experience preferred) and want a bigger say in how a plant runs.

Employer: Bayer – Consumer Health

Bayer – Consumer Health Location: Myerstown, PA

Type: Full-time, 3rd shift (11:00pm–7:20am)

Pay: Estimated $23.32–$34.99/hour , plus potential bonus and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, sick leave)

, plus potential bonus and full benefits (health, dental, vision, retirement, PTO, sick leave) Application window: Posting open at least until 10/16/26

Run and troubleshoot packaging equipment for OTC and nutritional products in a GMP environment, using digital tools and working in autonomous teams. Great for someone with a high school diploma/GED and GMP/SOP production experience who wants strong pay and growth at a global company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed on the same company page.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.