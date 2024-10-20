Open in App
    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0InxTp_0wEmDk9O00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    Grandma who texted stranger for Thanksgiving announces breast cancer diagnosis

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

