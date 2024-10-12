Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyChamplainValley.com

    New Food Hub at Center for an Agricultural Economy

    By Charlotte Hancox,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28EUW0_0w4hb64F00

    Hardwick, VT. – The Center for an Agricultural Economy is celebrating twenty years of supporting Vermont’s local food system with a major expansion. It is a 12 thousand square foot Food Hub that’s set to open later this year.

    The purpose of the Food Hub is to allow the organization to store, process, and distribute locally produced food, which will help connect Vermont farmers with markets.

    The Executive Director for the Center for an Agricultural Economy, Jon Ramsay, said “They need a way to get it from the farm to place, or you know, farm to market, and we really saw a need and this project offered that opportunity.”

    This project began in 2017 and took a number of different partners and funders to see it to fruition.

    There was an open house on October 5th at all three of their facilities.

    Atkins Field offered cider pressing and horse rides, taste tasting was at the Vermont Food Venture Center, and a tour of the new Food Hub building.

    A free Rural Community Transportation shuttle brought attendees back and forth to all locations.

    Future plans for the Food Hub building include installing new technology that will be beneficial to the climate.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ABC22 & FOX44.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Daylight saving time ends soon: What if we didn’t ‘fall back’ this year?
    MyChamplainValley.com1 day ago
    This winter may be less predictable than the last few. Here’s why
    MyChamplainValley.com3 days ago
    Couple who moved to Florida heartbroken after Milton ruins their ‘happily ever after’
    MyChamplainValley.com3 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson10 days ago
    Dirt Cheap stores to close after parent company files for bankruptcy
    MyChamplainValley.com5 hours ago
    Fidelity data breach exposed info from 77,000 customers: Was your account compromised?
    MyChamplainValley.com3 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida17 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile14 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post20 days ago
    Dog found tied to pole in Florida during Hurricane Milton has a fitting new name, rescue facility says
    MyChamplainValley.com3 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune24 days ago
    Days left to claim cash in Oracle settlement that ‘hundreds of millions’ qualify for
    MyChamplainValley.com1 day ago
    Family desperately trying to get Colorado dad home after he fell ill on European cruise
    MyChamplainValley.com1 day ago
    Proposed law will require gas stoves to come with a warning label
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Utah mother raising money for her own funeral dies
    MyChamplainValley.com1 day ago
    Undercooked bear meat behind outbreak that sickened 10: CDC
    MyChamplainValley.com2 days ago
    Microdosing Products from Smoke & Vape Shops Linked to Hospitalizations, Deaths
    Uncovering Florida11 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Live roach was found “in the process of dying on a plate over the make line" Florida diner shut down
    Akeena9 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Rifle Range Becomes a Neighborhood
    Alameda Post17 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post12 days ago
    1 killed, 23 rescued after equipment malfunction at tourist gold mine in Colorado
    MyChamplainValley.com3 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza3 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama26 days ago
    More than 400 criminal cases under review after Wyoming lab fails firearms test
    WyoFile23 days ago
    Major home improvement retailer files for bankruptcy, announces sale plans
    MyChamplainValley.com10 hours ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    Proposed Denver slaughterhouse ban would kill jobs, opposition says
    David Heitz26 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy