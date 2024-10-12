New Food Hub at Center for an Agricultural Economy

Hardwick, VT. – The Center for an Agricultural Economy is celebrating twenty years of supporting Vermont’s local food system with a major expansion. It is a 12 thousand square foot Food Hub that’s set to open later this year.

The purpose of the Food Hub is to allow the organization to store, process, and distribute locally produced food, which will help connect Vermont farmers with markets.

The Executive Director for the Center for an Agricultural Economy, Jon Ramsay, said “They need a way to get it from the farm to place, or you know, farm to market, and we really saw a need and this project offered that opportunity.”

This project began in 2017 and took a number of different partners and funders to see it to fruition.

There was an open house on October 5th at all three of their facilities.

Atkins Field offered cider pressing and horse rides, taste tasting was at the Vermont Food Venture Center, and a tour of the new Food Hub building.

A free Rural Community Transportation shuttle brought attendees back and forth to all locations.

Future plans for the Food Hub building include installing new technology that will be beneficial to the climate.

