Federal indictment charges three in $900,000 unemployment fraud scheme

SACRAMENTO, California — A federal grand jury has indicted Ricky Lee Ware, 41; Kimberly Ann Wallace, 28, of Las Vegas, Nevada; and Carlos Lee Sanchez Jr., 44, of Sacramento, on charges of conspiring to commit access device fraud and access device fraud, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. The indictment also charges Sanchez with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Between July 2020 and January 2021, the defendants allegedly conspired to obtain debit cards to access unemployment benefits in the names of unsuspecting individuals, withdrawing over $900,000 from ATMs, according to court documents. On March 28, 2023, Sanchez was found in possession of a Ruger-57 handgun, despite being prohibited from possessing firearms due to a prior cocaine distribution conviction, the indictment states.

This case is the result of an investigation by the U.S. Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General; Homeland Security Investigations; Federal Bureau of Investigation; and Department of Homeland Security, Office of Inspector General. Assistant U.S. Attorney Nicholas M. Fogg is prosecuting the case.

If convicted, the defendants face up to 7.5 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the conspiracy charge, and up to 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine for the access device fraud counts. Sanchez could face an additional 15 years in prison and a $250,000 fine if convicted of the firearm charge. Sentencing will be determined by the court, considering statutory factors and Federal Sentencing Guidelines.

The charges are part of a California COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement Strike Force operation, targeting large-scale pandemic relief fraud. The defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.