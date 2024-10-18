Crime Reduction Team Targets Fentanyl Dealers in Community Crackdown

MODESTO, California — The Crime Reduction Team (CRT) has made significant progress in combating fentanyl distribution this week, thanks to citizen complaints and Crime Stoppers tips. Multiple investigations led to search warrants and arrests, according to a press release from the Modesto Police Department.A search warrant executed at a home in the 4100 block of Ogden Ct. resulted in three arrests for possession of methamphetamine, Xanax, and fentanyl with intent to sell. Authorities recovered two firearms, nearly 3 ounces of fentanyl, and over 100 Xanax pills. Additionally, a probation search at a residence in the 3900 block of Haverhill Ct. led to five arrests on charges related to drug paraphernalia, methamphetamine, and fentanyl possession with intent to sell.Furthermore, two individuals were arrested following a traffic stop conducted by the CRT. One was charged with drug paraphernalia, while the other faced charges for fentanyl possession with intent to sell. The Modesto Police Department emphasized their commitment to community safety and expressed appreciation for public assistance in reporting suspicious activity.