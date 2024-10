Oakland man arrested after fleeing police and brandishing firearm

OAKLAND, California — A 21-year-old Oakland man was arrested after allegedly fleeing police and brandishing a firearm, according to the California Highway Patrol. The incident began on July 19, 2024, when officers observed the suspect exit a stolen vehicle and flee on foot.The suspect, identified as Daniel Danny Lopez-Curiel, was seen brandishing a handgun while disregarding commands to stop, stated the CHP. A search of the area led to the discovery of a loaded handgun and a cellphone near the stolen black Honda Accord, which were booked as evidence. The CHP Oakland Area Major Crimes Unit took over the investigation, executing multiple search warrants that identified Lopez-Curiel as the primary suspect.In collaboration with several law enforcement teams, including the CHP Golden Gate Division Warrant Service Team and the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, officers conducted a warrant at Lopez-Curiel's residence on October 16, 2024. Additional evidence was uncovered, linking him to the stolen vehicle and firearm. Officers also found aftermarket key fobs, key programmers, and multiple shaved keys, believed to be used for stealing vehicles.Lopez-Curiel was located in Union City and arrested without incident at approximately 9:30 a.m. He was booked into Santa Rita Jail on multiple charges related to possession of a stolen vehicle, resisting arrest, and multiple firearm violations. The mission of the California Highway Patrol is to provide the highest level of safety, service, and security, according to the CHP.