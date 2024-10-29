Marilyns on the Square to host costume party on November 1st

EL DORADO, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 1, 2024, Marilyn’s on the Square will host their third annual Saints and Sinners Costume Party. At 8 PM attendees 21-years-old and up are invited to attend.

Costumes are encouraged but not required to attend.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTVE - myarklamiss.com.