Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyArkLaMiss

    CNN host kicks panelist off show after ‘lowest of the lowest’ exchange with Mehdi Hasan

    By The Hill,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SoeWW_0wQsIcTn00

    ( The Hill ) — GOP commentator Ryan Girdusky has been banned from CNN after he made offensive comments Monday toward Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan, seemingly referencing his ethnicity.

    “I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky told Hasan, an apparent reference to the pager bomb detonations earlier this year that resulted in several deaths and thousands of injuries in Lebanon.

    Hasan had started saying, “If you don’t want to be called ‘Nazis,’ stop…,” before the back-and-forth began.

    “Did you just say I should die? Did you just say I should be killed live on CNN?” Hasan responded in remarks highlighted by Mediaite .

    Host Abby Phillip attempted to stop the conversation several times as Hasan asked Girdusky, “Are you a racist, violent person inciting violence against me?”

    “Ryan, that is completely out of pocket,” Phillips interjected. “You know that.”

    “Then, I apologize,” Girdusky responded.

    “Don’t say ‘then I apologize.’ You literally accused him — ” Phillips began, before getting interrupted again by another heated exchange.

    L.A. Times editorial editor quits after owner blocks plans to endorse Harris

    Phillips posted on the social platform X Monday, weighing in further on the exchange between Hasan and Girdusky.

    “I take this very seriously and want to again apologize to @mehdirhasan and I hope he’ll join us another time,” Phillips had written in the post. She included CNN’s statement as well.

    CNN said the network will “not allow guests to be demeaned,” adding that that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back” as a guest on the network.

    “There is zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” the statement reads. “We aim to foster thoughtful conversations and debate including between people who profoundly disagree with each other in order to explore mutual understanding.”

    “But we will not allow guests to be demeaned or for the line of civility to be crossed. Ryan Girdusky will not be welcomed back at our network,” the network wrote.

    Girdusky also made a post about the back-and-forth on X, claiming his comments were a “joke.”

    “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke,” he wrote in the post . “I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTVE - myarklamiss.com.

    Related Search

    Mehdi HasanCnn controversiesMedia ethicsRacism in mediaRyan GirduskyPolitical commentary

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    ‘Home Improvement’ star arrested for DUI once again: ‘I’m sorry I like to drink’
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Why this rare dime from Ohio fetched $506K at auction
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    Group assaults man they claimed was a ‘pedophile’ at Texas grocery store, police say
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    The Tragic Death of 'Happy Days' & Adult Film Star John Baily (a.k.a. 'Jack Baker'): 30 Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    'Train has left the station': Radio host says Trump rally ended chances with these voters
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Disgruntled Walmart Ex-Employee Caught on Camera Urinating on Hundreds of Dollars Worth of Products: Police
    Latin Times5 days ago
    Buyer of Alex Murdaugh’s murder house claims he’s found evidence proving convicted killer is innocent: ‘I don’t think he killed them’
    New York Post2 days ago
    Winnsboro man killed in single-vehicle crash
    MyArkLaMiss3 days ago
    Warren Buffett finally reveals his endorsement decision in 2024 election
    the-independent.com6 days ago
    Woman survives snake bite, 2 weeks in Australian wilderness
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    University investigating viral ‘Diddy’ Halloween costume with blackface
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office reports five shootings within the span of a week
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    Parents arrested after toddler was ‘unlawfully buried’ in California
    MyArkLaMiss20 hours ago
    Motorcyclist killed in Rapides Parish crash
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    The Suicide of Naomi Judd: A Tragic Look Back Two Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato25 days ago
    15-year-old fighting kidney failure after eating McDonald’s Quarter Pounders
    MyArkLaMiss15 hours ago
    Fox 14 Your Morning News: Arkansas man arrested for kidnapping Mississippi teen
    MyArkLaMiss22 hours ago
    ‘Heartbroken’: Young daughter of San Francisco 49ers cornerback dies
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Louisiana mom learns of daughter’s rare disorder through Tik-Tok
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Suspect in Oklahoma cold case arrested in Natchitoches, La after more than a decade
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    NBC 10 News Today: Renewal Center 5k
    MyArkLaMiss22 hours ago
    Hollywood Child Actor Vanishes in 2006 and His Disappearance Remains Unsolved To This Day
    Where are they? Podcast7 days ago
    Arkansas flu activity slowly picking up speed in Department of Health weekly report
    MyArkLaMiss18 hours ago
    Ouachita Parish authorities seize drugs, 14 firearms during “Operation Safer Streets for Trick or Treats”
    MyArkLaMiss15 hours ago
    Natchez Little Theatre to present musical on Thursday, October 31st through Sunday, November 3rd
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    Drunk animals far more common than previously thought, helping explain human love of alcohol: study
    MyArkLaMiss23 hours ago
    Louisiana Tech University selects 2024 Homecoming Court
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Remains found near Hoover Dam in 2009 identified as man last seen in 1995
    MyArkLaMiss19 hours ago
    'Going to get him killed': Marjorie Taylor Greene freaks after Harris' latest Trump remark
    Raw Story7 days ago
    Iowa resident dies of suspected Lassa fever: What is the rare viral disease?
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy