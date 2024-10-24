Warhawk Pep Rally returns to Downtown Monroe on November 7th

MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD )– On November 7, 2024, the City of Monroe teams up with the University of Louisiana Monroe to host a Warhawk Pep Rallt in the heart of Downtown Monroe. According to officials, this event is set to celebrate ULM’s matchup against Texas State on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Malone Stadium.

The event will start at 6 PM at the Downtown Monroe River Market, on 316 South Grand Street. According to officials, special guests like Mayor Friday Ellis, ULM President Ron Berry, Athletic Director John Hartwell, and Coach Bryant Vincent will take the stage.

