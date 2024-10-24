Open in App
    Warhawk Pep Rally returns to Downtown Monroe on November 7th

    By Trish Parker,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FR7Sv_0wKEwd9C00

    MONROE, La. ( KTVE/KARD )– On November 7, 2024, the City of Monroe teams up with the University of Louisiana Monroe to host a Warhawk Pep Rallt in the heart of Downtown Monroe. According to officials, this event is set to celebrate ULM’s matchup against Texas State on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Malone Stadium.

    The event will start at 6 PM at the Downtown Monroe River Market, on 316 South Grand Street. According to officials, special guests like Mayor Friday Ellis, ULM President Ron Berry, Athletic Director John Hartwell, and Coach Bryant Vincent will take the stage.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTVE - myarklamiss.com.

