Early Voting has begun in Union County

EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Today is the first official day for early voting in Arkansas. The window for early voting is open from October 21st to November 4th. Union County is off to a very good start. Mike Hayes, who helps organize everything, spoke with KTVE/KARD about the details of early voting.

We opened early voting and we’re here from 8 to 6 Monday through Friday, 10 to 4 on Saturday. That’s for next two weeks. Then we’ll be here Monday and Tuesday Election Day. Election Day is going to be 7:30 to 7:30. We’ve had 374 people vote already today, which is more than we had in the first week of the primary. We had probably 50 people here at 8:00 this morning. We had them out of here within 15 minutes. Mike Hayes

Some may not understand the importance of early voting. Those with busy schedules or who do not want to wait in long lines can avoid all of that if they vote early.

It gives more people a chance to vote. And it stops the lines. Usually everybody has to vote on Election Day. The more we vote now, the less lines you’ll have on Election Day. And you can see we move a lot of people through the auditorium. I have 11 voting machines. I have six people registering people to vote. They’re getting them ready to vote. Mike Hayes

The main goal is to get as many people to vote as possible. The city needs everyone who can vote to vote.

Every, anybody can go vote anywhere in the county. It’s important to vote. We want everybody. But yeah, it’s very important we do that. In our current situation and things, but we try to make here at the auditorium, we have all kinds of handicapped parking. There’s no steps. We have special machines. So, you sit down and vote. So, we’ve tried to make it as easy as we can for everybody in Union County. Mike Hayes

To find out more information about early voting, please visit:

Arkansas Secretary of State | VoterView (ar-nova.org)

