Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyArkLaMiss

    Early Voting has begun in Union County

    By Trey Miner,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XJ61y_0wGF7mMw00

    EL DORADO, Ark. ( KTVE/KARD ) — Today is the first official day for early voting in Arkansas. The window for early voting is open from October 21st to November 4th. Union County is off to a very good start. Mike Hayes, who helps organize everything, spoke with KTVE/KARD about the details of early voting.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T8Rs6_0wGF7mMw00

    We opened early voting and we’re here from 8 to 6 Monday through Friday, 10 to 4 on Saturday. That’s for next two weeks. Then we’ll be here Monday and Tuesday Election Day. Election Day is going to be 7:30 to 7:30. We’ve had 374 people vote already today, which is more than we had in the first week of the primary. We had probably 50 people here at 8:00 this morning. We had them out of here within 15 minutes.

    Mike Hayes

    Some may not understand the importance of early voting. Those with busy schedules or who do not want to wait in long lines can avoid all of that if they vote early.

    It gives more people a chance to vote. And it stops the lines. Usually everybody has to vote on Election Day. The more we vote now, the less lines you’ll have on Election Day. And you can see we move a lot of people through the auditorium. I have 11 voting machines. I have six people registering people to vote. They’re getting them ready to vote.

    Mike Hayes

    The main goal is to get as many people to vote as possible. The city needs everyone who can vote to vote.

    Every, anybody can go vote anywhere in the county. It’s important to vote. We want everybody. But yeah, it’s very important we do that. In our current situation and things, but we try to make here at the auditorium, we have all kinds of handicapped parking. There’s no steps. We have special machines. So, you sit down and vote. So, we’ve tried to make it as easy as we can for everybody in Union County.

    Mike Hayes

    To find out more information about early voting, please visit:

    Arkansas Secretary of State | VoterView (ar-nova.org)

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTVE - myarklamiss.com.

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Dominica Mcbride
    1d ago
    is the only place in the county in eldorado or in the outer lil towns as well
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Union County Election Commissioner and Coordinator to host an informative voting session
    MyArkLaMiss3 hours ago
    Missouri woman finds trunk full of stolen campaign signs with help of Apple AirTag
    MyArkLaMiss15 hours ago
    Indiana 3-year-old scratched by monkey inside Walmart
    MyArkLaMiss3 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Union County Circuit Clerk is resigning
    MyArkLaMiss12 days ago
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group24 days ago
    Why are sugarcane fields burned?
    MyArkLaMiss4 hours ago
    Man’s death originally reported as bear attack was actually ‘vicious’ murder, Montana sheriff says
    MyArkLaMiss3 days ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    MyArkLaMiss22 hours ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Louisiana Living: In The Garden
    MyArkLaMiss15 hours ago
    Tune in to KTVE/KARD for your local election coverage
    MyArkLaMiss23 hours ago
    Monroe PD searching for burglary suspect
    MyArkLaMiss20 hours ago
    Louisiana Living: Chennault Aviation Museum
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Louisiana Wildlife Federation promotes Lights Out campaign for migratory birds
    MyArkLaMiss16 hours ago
    Meet The "Itty Bitty" Frenchie Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney16 days ago
    Alexandria schools on lockdown amid nearby high-speed chase
    MyArkLaMiss3 hours ago
    Police officer helped steal thousands in Crime Stoppers rewards
    MyArkLaMiss3 days ago
    Louisiana Tech student killed in drunk driving incident
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Study shows Louisiana highway deaths down by 10% in 2023
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post19 days ago
    Florida Man Steals Approximately $30,000 of Goods from Local Medical Marijuana Dispensary
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Arkansas Jan 6 insurrectionist Peter Stager released from federal prison
    MyArkLaMiss22 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post29 days ago
    Decomposed body found in abandoned home on Cypress Street, Mamou authorities say
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    CDC: McDonald’s Quarter Pounder linked to deadly E. coli outbreak
    MyArkLaMiss17 hours ago
    Coastal Storm Grazes Parts of North Carolina & Virginia
    Angry Ben6 days ago
    KTVE/KARD speaks with family of New Iberia woman dismembered, found in Ouachita River
    MyArkLaMiss23 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy