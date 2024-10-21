Open in App
    This Week in Louisiana Politics: voting, TOPS, and energy

    By Shannon Heckt,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ssuHT_0wGF1Ue000

    BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)— On This Week in Louisiana Politics, higher education officials discuss the issue of fewer students accepting their TOPS awards and the need for more funds in their financial aid programs.

    Senator Bill Cassidy also announced the federal government is allocating over $22 million in grants toward the I-69 service road project in Louisiana.

    Cassidy also brought energy production officials from all around the country to the state. He wants to see Louisiana at the forefront of production and the new great push to reduce emissions.

    Shannon Heckt sits down with Secretary of State Nancy Landry to talk about important election information as early voting kicks off for the presidential election.

