LSU Football anticipates daunting test, raucous environment at Texas AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — LSU Football will play Saturday for sole possession of first place in the Southeastern Conference standings. However, it’s not just the opposition on the field that they’ll prepare for.

The environment for road teams visiting Texas A&M can be a tall task for any SEC Football program, and LSU head coach Brian Kelly is expecting the Aggie fans to be at their peak with so much on the line.

“They’re all difficult,” said Kelly, about A&M’s Kyle Field compared to other SEC venues. “But, kind of like Tiger Stadium, they separate themselves (from other SEC stadiums) … you have to block out those distractions because, if you don’t, they will affect the outcome of certain games.”

Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. Saturday in College Station, Texas.

Latest News

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTVE - myarklamiss.com.