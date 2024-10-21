Madison Parish authorities arrest suspect for fatal Florida Street shooting after standoff

MADISON PARISH ( KTVE/KARD ) — On October 21, 2024, the Madison Parish Sheriff’s Office in conjunction with the US Marshal Service, Louisiana State Police, and the Tallulah Police Department arrested Armone Wesley for the homicide of 20-year-old Clayton Crye Jr. which occurred on Florida Street on September 21, 2024. According to the Madison Journal , Wesley was taken into custody after a brief standoff with authorities.

Photo courtesy of the Madison Journal

The suspect was charged with multiple offenses and more arrests are pending.

