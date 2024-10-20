Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyArkLaMiss

    Disney icon to get her first-ever balloon in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

    By Matthew Euzarraga,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2D11ZR_0wEmEuhD00

    NEW YORK ( WPIX ) – In a historic first, Disney’s Minnie Mouse is set to grace the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, the department store announced on Thursday. The beloved character will be making her debut as a character balloon.

    “Fans of all ages will have the chance to welcome Minnie Mouse and her signature charm as she makes her debut in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade,” said Chrissy Anderson, Vice President, North America Brand Commercialization at Disney Consumer Products.

    Minnie has appeared in the parade many times before, including last year, when she rode aboard a Disney Cruise Line’s float.

    The world-famous parade will kick off on Manhattan’s Upper West Side, alongside Central Park, drawing in big crowds and a national television audience. The parade will conclude in front of Macy’s flagship store on 34th Street.

    This year’s parade will also feature brand-new balloons from Nickelodeon, including Dora the Explorer and Paw Patrol.

    For nearly 100 years, the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade has featured balloons, floats, clowns, and showstopping performances ushering in the holiday season by welcoming the biggest star of all: Santa Claus.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

    Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTVE - myarklamiss.com.

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Popular Florida restaurant burns down on day it reopened after hurricane
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    Mormon church now offering sleeveless garments for members in warmer climates
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    KTVE/KARD speaks with family of New Iberia woman dismembered, found in Ouachita River
    MyArkLaMiss3 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Meet the women behind the soda: Soda Jerk, the little pink truck in West Monroe
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Singer among victims in couple’s alleged Las Vegas theft spree during Super Bowl week
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    ‘Baywatch’ actor Michael Newman dies at 68
    MyArkLaMiss2 hours ago
    2 people shown on camera leaving fatally shot teen at Las Vegas hospital
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    'Bewitched' Star Liz Montgomery Was Related to Ax Murderer Lizzie Borden, Who She Once Played on TV
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    PHOTOS: Giant Pumpkin Regatta makes a splash
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Teen in custody after 5 people found dead in Washington state home: police
    MyArkLaMiss18 hours ago
    NBC 10 News Today: Mitch in the Morning
    MyArkLaMiss6 hours ago
    These Two Tiny Shih Tzu Siblings Are Searching For Love
    Camilo Díaz24 days ago
    Louisiana Tech student killed in drunk driving incident
    MyArkLaMiss17 hours ago
    19-year-old woman found dead in oven in Canada Walmart
    MyArkLaMiss2 hours ago
    In Memory of Former Child Star Houston Tumlin ('Talladega Nights'): 3 Years After His Tragic Suicide
    Herbie J Pilato4 hours ago
    Driver’s dashcam video shows suspected staged collision in NYC: ‘I’m pretty furious’
    MyArkLaMiss3 hours ago
    Arkansas Jan 6 insurrectionist Peter Stager released from federal prison
    MyArkLaMiss2 hours ago
    Paul Di’Anno, former Iron Maiden lead singer, dies at 66
    MyArkLaMiss23 hours ago
    Fox 14 Your Morning News: Baton Rouge mom sentenced after 2-year-old dies of fentanyl overdose
    MyArkLaMiss6 hours ago
    How the 2025 Social Security COLA compares to recent years
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    In Memory of Roxie Roker ('Jeffersons'/Mother of Lenny Kravitz): 3 Decades After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato26 days ago
    Louisiana State Police requesting assistance in identifying vehicle involved in fatal hit-and-run crash
    MyArkLaMiss23 hours ago
    ‘Thicc boi’ black bear spotted in Colorado ‘takes the cake’
    MyArkLaMiss4 hours ago
    BURN BAN: Ouachita Parish has been placed under a burn ban
    MyArkLaMiss5 hours ago
    Still using ‘LOL’? That could mean you are getting old
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    ‘Best-selling pizza’ came with cocaine on the side, German police say
    MyArkLaMiss2 hours ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza11 days ago
    Early Voting has begun in Union County
    MyArkLaMiss22 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy