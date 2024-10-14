Open in App
    NBC 10 News Today: Third man arrested for planning an assassination of Donald Trump

    By Trish Parker,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18WYbM_0w6C2XHq00

    WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On NBC 10 News Today, for the third time in three months, someone was arrested for seemingly planning an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. For more information, watch the video above.

