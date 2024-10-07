Open in App
    Dubach Boys and Girls Club site receives major donation from Weyerhaeuser

    By Haylee Hines,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cr1UP_0vyypg0P00

    LINCOLN PARISH (KTVE/KARD) – The Boys and Girls Club of Dubach, LA., received a $10,000 donation from the North Louisiana Timberlands Division of Weyerhaeuser.

    Each year, Weyerhaeuser dedicates a certain amount of money to be given to community organizations. The chairman of the Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund Committee delivered the check to the Dubach location, where he was given a tour by children of the club. He spoke to KTVE/KARD about the donation.

    That’s the best part of my job is to be serving on this committee. To give back funds to the communities that we live and work in. To help support the rural communities, because the timber industry happens in our rural communities and the people that live there and work there and go to school there are the ones that we want to turn around and support them also.

    Scott Leachman | Chairman, Weyerhaeuser Giving Fund Committee, North Central Louisiana

    The funds donated will be used to assist with staffing and purchasing supplies for the Dubach site. The Chief Executive Officer of the Boys and Girls Club stated that the key to the Boys and Girls Club experience is the well-trained staff. He gave KTVE/KARD details on how a donation of this kind helps them better serve the community.

    We’re striving to expand our services to serve kids in the more rural areas and Dubach is one of those areas. For us to be able to go and give those kids in that particular community a Boys and Girls Club experience is a hope and a dream that we have. This particular grant award has helped make that possible.

    Eldonta Osborne | Chief Executive Officer, Boys and Girls Club of North Louisiana

    Da’Mon Moreland grew up as a Boys and Girls Club kid and now serves as the site coordinator for the Dubach, LA. He stated that the children there have his heart and soul, and he calls them his own.

    Being able to provide for my kids and give them opportunities that they wouldn’t have otherwise means the world to me. Giving them things not that they need but that they want or things that they don’t even know they want and give them the experiences of a lifetime. I mean you can’t beat that. Through this donation that’s what they’ve allowed me to do.

    Da’Mon Moreland | Site Coordinator, Dubach Boys and Girls Club

    Moreland says the Dubach Boys and Girls Club is going strong with 51 members and is continuously growing.

