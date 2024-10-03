Open in App
    Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted: Suspects wanted out of Ouachita Parish and missing Monroe man

    By Chelsea Monae,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40PN8L_0vtUPRrd00

    OUACHITA PARISH (KARD/KTVE)–In this week’s Ark-La-Miss Most Wanted, our Chelsea Monae takes a look at two suspects wanted out of Ouachita Parish and a Monroe man who’s been missing for several days.

    The Monroe Police Department needs your help finding Ricky Knotts. He’s wanted for Rape and Kidnapping. Knotts allegedly held the victim captive for several days until they were able to get to a phone and text a friend for help. MPD arrived at the residence and Knotts fled the scene.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCgyY_0vtUPRrd00

    Pictured below is Ladarrius James. He has several outstanding federal warrants including Domestic Abuse Battery, Violation of a Protective Order, and Obstruction of Justice. James was near the scene when officers responded to the incident. He ran and was able to evade arrest.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2htaDv_0vtUPRrd00

    Damien Barral, pictured below has been missing for several days and authorities need your help finding him. He was last seen walking east in the 3500 block of Desiard Street.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W0gfv_0vtUPRrd00

    Got a tip on any of these cases? Call Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH.

    Satans son Samaul
    1d ago
    yall need to post every one that works for government
