Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • MyArkLaMiss

    New Dyslexia-friendly font makes learning foreign languages easier

    By Jaclyn Tripp,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OI0tv_0vtBHmJN00

    SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Does someone you love have Dyslexia? If so, celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Day on Oct. 8th by sharing Promova’s Dyslexia Mode 2.0, an upgraded feature that uses a newly designed font to help make reading easier.

    Many of the almost 800 million people in this world who battle against the symptoms of dyslexia have great difficulty in learning second and third languages. Yet, experts say that knowing another language opens up new career and life possibilities. Speaking a foreign language can boost your job prospects by up to 35%.

    That’s why Promova is launching Dyslexia Mode 2.0. They’re giving learners with dyslexia and other neurodiverse conditions the opportunity to learn new languages using a lot of technology and a little genius.

    The app was the first in history to feature a dyslexia-friendly font called Dysfont. The special font reduces visual stress on the eyes and increases readability. It also allows for adjusting font sizes and removing all caps in text.

    Now, Dysfont is helping dyslexic students learn foreign languages.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G7qTK_0vtBHmJN00
    Image featuring Dysfont provided by Promova.

    The app’s font also helps people with ADHD and other neurodiverse conditions with their abilities to concentrate.

    It’s estimated that between 15 and 20% of the U.S. population is considered to be neurodiverse. Around 20% of people are diagnosed with dyslexia. Approximately 5% are diagnosed with ADHD.

    Darren Clark is Promova’s neurodiversity. He is a global partner for the International Dyslexia Association and an ambassador for the British Dyslexia Association. He said that knowing a foreign language opens doors to new cultures, perspectives, and connections, but for those with dyslexia, the opportunity can feel painfully out of reach.

    “Dyslexic individuals often struggle with mastering their native language, let alone acquiring a second one,” said Clark.

    Clark also mentioned that dyslexics deserve the chance to unlock multilingualism’s richness.

    Martin Pysny created the Dysfont typeface. The company states that learners who use the dyslexia feature on Promova complete 44.6% more lessons than other learners.

    The app’s ability to make the reading experience more intuitive for all users should be commended.

    Promova also produces white noise that is generated using a Gaussian distribution system. It creates an auditory environment that helps people improve their reading fluency.

    White Noise and Dyslexia Modes are available for free on Promova’s platform. Go to your profile, tap settings, and turn on Dyslexia Mode or White Noise.

    Promova was initially started as a flashcard app. Now, it helps millions of people worldwide live their best lives by reaching language goals.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    CDC statistics show overdose deaths decreasing in Arkansas
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Student loan grace period ends. What borrowers should know
    MyArkLaMiss3 days ago
    McDonald’s adding Chicken Big Mac to US menus for a limited time
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Woman is about to order the Beefy 5-Layer Burrito from Taco Bell. Then she notices the description
    NewsNinja4 days ago
    Walmart employee reveals how workers monitor self-checkout customers in viral TikTok
    NewsNinja6 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson1 day ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz28 days ago
    DC man cashes in $500K lottery ticket, finds another winning ticket for same payout a month later
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    Louisiana State Police helping out in wake of Hurricane Helene
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    Fresh Catastrophe Expected Across Florida
    Weatherboy Weather6 hours ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post11 days ago
    Florida Health Department Cautions Use of COVID-19 Vaccines Amid Concerns About Safety
    Uncovering Florida22 days ago
    Concordia Parish Sheriff’s deputies arrest parents for child desertion
    MyArkLaMiss3 days ago
    Louisiana Living: Wellspring Alliance
    MyArkLaMiss3 days ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja8 days ago
    NJ Businessman Pleads Guilty to Multimillion-Dollar Jewel Trade Fraud
    Morristown Minute24 days ago
    Fox 14 Your Morning News: Tyre Nichols Verdict
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Dermot Mulroney shakes things up on NBC’s ‘Chicago Fire’ as new chief
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    ‘General Hospital’ star Ron Hale dies at 78
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    Colombian Citizen Guilty of Importing Cocaine to US
    Morristown Minute2 days ago
    Lincoln Parish Sheriff’s Deputy comforts Hurricane Helene evacuees
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Louisiana Living: Fyzical Therapy Thursday
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    NBC 10 News Today: Mitch in the Morning
    MyArkLaMiss2 days ago
    Former Bank CEO and Accomplice Guilty in $1.8M Loan Fraud
    Morristown Minute29 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post16 days ago
    State Inspectors Close Florida IHOP – Here’s What They Found
    Akeena10 days ago
    ROAD CLOSURE: South Farmerville Street in Ruston to experience closure on Monday, October 7th
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Earth’s 2nd ‘moon’ has arrived: What you need to know
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago
    Jackson Parish Library distributes free state park passes with library card
    MyArkLaMiss1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy