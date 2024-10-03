New Dyslexia-friendly font makes learning foreign languages easier

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Does someone you love have Dyslexia? If so, celebrate Dyslexia Awareness Day on Oct. 8th by sharing Promova’s Dyslexia Mode 2.0, an upgraded feature that uses a newly designed font to help make reading easier.

Many of the almost 800 million people in this world who battle against the symptoms of dyslexia have great difficulty in learning second and third languages. Yet, experts say that knowing another language opens up new career and life possibilities. Speaking a foreign language can boost your job prospects by up to 35%.

That’s why Promova is launching Dyslexia Mode 2.0. They’re giving learners with dyslexia and other neurodiverse conditions the opportunity to learn new languages using a lot of technology and a little genius.

The app was the first in history to feature a dyslexia-friendly font called Dysfont. The special font reduces visual stress on the eyes and increases readability. It also allows for adjusting font sizes and removing all caps in text.

Now, Dysfont is helping dyslexic students learn foreign languages.

Image featuring Dysfont provided by Promova.

The app’s font also helps people with ADHD and other neurodiverse conditions with their abilities to concentrate.

It’s estimated that between 15 and 20% of the U.S. population is considered to be neurodiverse. Around 20% of people are diagnosed with dyslexia. Approximately 5% are diagnosed with ADHD.

Darren Clark is Promova’s neurodiversity. He is a global partner for the International Dyslexia Association and an ambassador for the British Dyslexia Association. He said that knowing a foreign language opens doors to new cultures, perspectives, and connections, but for those with dyslexia, the opportunity can feel painfully out of reach.

“Dyslexic individuals often struggle with mastering their native language, let alone acquiring a second one,” said Clark.

Clark also mentioned that dyslexics deserve the chance to unlock multilingualism’s richness.

Martin Pysny created the Dysfont typeface. The company states that learners who use the dyslexia feature on Promova complete 44.6% more lessons than other learners.

The app’s ability to make the reading experience more intuitive for all users should be commended.

Promova also produces white noise that is generated using a Gaussian distribution system. It creates an auditory environment that helps people improve their reading fluency.

White Noise and Dyslexia Modes are available for free on Promova’s platform. Go to your profile, tap settings, and turn on Dyslexia Mode or White Noise.

Promova was initially started as a flashcard app. Now, it helps millions of people worldwide live their best lives by reaching language goals.