Federal immigration agents and U.S. Forest Service officers arrested 14 people Oct. 10 near Cadillac and Manistee.Routine salmon-season license checks and strict Michigan ID laws make public rivers a frequent spot for immigration arrests.Lawmakers and civil rights groups have criticized using forest officers for raids and questioned medical care at the Baldwin detention center.

CADILLAC, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — Federal immigration agents and U.S. Forest Service officers arrested 14 undocumented immigrants in northern Lower Michigan following reports of fishing violations.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced the Oct. 10 arrests on Nov. 6. The sweep, called Operation Fresh Catch, took place around Cadillac and Manistee.

ICE said it launched the operation after Forest Service officers reported more fishing violations by foreign nationals without proper ID. Officials did not say whether anyone arrested actually faces fishing charges.

"Our coordinated efforts promote public safety and help ensure that those who violate immigration laws are held accountable," said Matthew Putra, ICE Detroit field office director.

Why fishing checks lead to arrests

Routine river patrols and state ID rules turn license checks into status checks

Early October is peak salmon season on northern Michigan rivers, drawing heavy crowds alongside seasonal farm workers in the area for fall harvest, Bridge Michigan reported.

Unlike a traffic stop, officers do not need a violation to check anglers—state law requires anyone 17 or older who is fishing to show a license on demand.

For undocumented Michigan residents, buying that license legally is nearly impossible. Michigan bars residents without legal status from getting a driver's license or state ID, and getting a $1 state Sportcard to buy a fishing license requires a Social Security number.

Fishing without buying a license is a 90-day misdemeanor. When Forest Service officers patrol rivers alongside ICE, a routine license check can quickly turn into an immigration arrest.

Who was arrested

Eight of the 14 detainees had no listed criminal records or prior deportations

The 14 people arrested are from Mexico, Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador. ICE has not released their names.

ICE reported that one person had a drunken-driving conviction, three had been deported before and two had existing removal orders. Officials listed no criminal convictions or prior deportation orders for the remaining eight, saying only that all 14 violated immigration laws.

Questions at the Baldwin facility

Advocates call for medical audit at privately run detention center

All 14 detainees were sent to the North Lake Processing Center in Baldwin, a privately run facility that reopened under an ICE contract in June 2025, according to Bridge Michigan.

While advocacy groups have not commented directly on Operation Fresh Catch, the ACLU of Michigan and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center have repeatedly pressed ICE to audit medical care and legal access at the Baldwin center.

"Detained people seeking legal assistance share their stories with us every day, and we are gravely concerned about the safety and wellbeing of the people held by the government. We urge immediate action to improve conditions and release the many who are detained needlessly." — Joint statement from the ACLU of Michigan and the Michigan Immigrant Rights Center

ICE has previously denied allegations of poor medical care at its detention centers, Bridge Michigan reported.

Pushback on Forest Service sweeps

Lawmakers question using forest rangers for immigration enforcement

The Michigan sweep follows similar joint arrests by forest officers and ICE on public lands in Washington state and North Carolina.

Nine days before the Michigan arrests, congressional Democrats wrote to U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz asking for copies of any enforcement agreements with federal immigration officials.

"Redirecting strained resources away from pressing natural resources, recreation and land management priorities, and towards immigration enforcement undermines the Forest Service’s mission to care for the land and serve people." — Oct. 1 letter from House Democrats to U.S. Forest Service Chief Tom Schultz

ICE said its Detroit office will keep working with the Forest Service on future operations across Michigan.

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