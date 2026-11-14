Dry weather returns to the U.P. this weekend along with above average daytime high temperatures.

Expect clearing skies from west to east across the U.P. from Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.

High pressure takes over starting Sunday, bringing a stretch of dry and unseasonably warm weather through at least Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Sunday and eventually reach the upper 40s to mid 50s by early next week. The next chance for widespread precipitation doesn't arrive until late next week or the weekend.

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