DENVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN)— Michigan State Police troopers dragged a critically injured 22-year-old driver away from a burning, exploding vehicle early Tuesday after it crashed into a tree and burst into flames in Isabella County.

Troopers from the Mount Pleasant Post responded about 1 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a single-vehicle crash and fire on North Chippewa Road near Vernon Road in Denver Township, according to a statement posted Friday on X by the Michigan State Police Sixth District.

Arriving troopers found the vehicle engulfed in flames and the driver, a 22-year-old Harrison man, lying just yards away with what state police described as "severe, life-threatening injuries." Passersby and other emergency responders were already on the scene trying to help.

Dashcam video shared with the agency's post captures what state police called "heroic actions" along the dark, tree-lined road. Seconds into the clip, as responders crouch near the blazing wreck tending to the motorist, a sudden explosion sends a shower of sparks high into the trees just yards away.

Acting "without hesitation," two troopers grab the injured man under his arms and drag him backward down the road away from the flames before beginning "lifesaving measures," the agency wrote.

"The quick actions and decisive response of the troopers, along with the assistance of bystanders and fellow first responders, were critical in getting the seriously injured motorist the help he needed," said Special Lt. DuWayne Robinson, a Michigan State Police Fifth District public information officer.

The driver was later airlifted to a hospital for advanced medical care. Police did not release an update on his condition.

Preliminary investigators believe reckless driving may have contributed to the crash, though alcohol and drugs are not suspected, state police said. The crash remains under investigation.

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