WASHINGTON — The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration lifted a nationwide ground stop Friday after a communications failure at air traffic control centers caused chaos at airports and triggered the longest nationwide shutdown since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

More than 4,700 flights were canceled and 10,000 delayed Friday, while another 700 were already canceled for Saturday, according to FlightRadar24. Aviation analysts said it could take days for airlines to restore their schedules after a nationwide grounding that lasted more than four hours.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said a legacy air traffic control communications system became overloaded and began issuing faulty data, prompting the ground stop.

"Our switches, our routers, actually got overloaded with data … They started to give us inconsistency in the data … and because of that, we shut the system down," Duffy said at a White House briefing, adding it had intermittent communication and intermittent radar.

Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no cyberattack linked to the ground stop and the public was never in danger.

The failure is the latest and most dramatic sign of strain on a U.S. air traffic control system beset by equipment and communications problems, controller shortages and aging infrastructure.

The only other nationwide ground stop since the Sept. 11 attacks came in January 2023, when the FAA halted domestic departures for about 90 minutes.

Last year, Congress approved $12.5 billion to fix the FAA's aging communications system, and on Friday the FAA and White House asked Congress for another $30.1 billion to address other issues.

The world's most complex airspace has experienced a series of events in recent years that disrupted flights and risked safety. In January 2025, a midair collision at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport killed 67 people.

Congress approved $12.5 billion over five years in July 2025 to upgrade air traffic control and increase the hiring of controllers following complaints about airport ​congestion, flight delays and technology ​problems.

The request from White House Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought and Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy seeks $10.1 billion for air traffic control modernization, including $7.2 billion for a common automation platform and controller workstations and $2 billion for cloud computing.

"This investment is critical to complete the modernization of our national airspace — delivering a resilient telecommunications backbone for air traffic controllers, modern hardware and software, state-of-the-art control towers, and world-class airport infrastructure," Duffy and Vought wrote to lawmakers, asking for swift action.

Major airlines including American Airlines, Delta Air Lines, United Airlines and Southwest Airlines expressed support for the request.

The $30.1 billion request also includes $2 billion to replace and improve FAA air traffic control towers and $18 billion for airport-related projects including $10 billion to modernize or replace aging terminals.

The FAA relies on decades-old ​computers as well as replacement parts bought through auction websites. Last week, it said it would replace by the end of 2028 floppy disks used for weather and other critical information at more than 400 air traffic control facilities.

Vought and Duffy in their letter said the FAA replaced 68% of legacy copper telecommunications network with high-speed fiber infrastructure.

The administration called for the Republican-led Congress to approve funding in the final weeks of the year. Democrats are set to take control of Congress in January.

In September, the dual failures of a circuit at a Philadelphia ​air traffic facility and the ​accidental severing of a ⁠fiber-optic cable in New Jersey by a construction crew led to thousands of flights across the densely populated Northeast being delayed or canceled.