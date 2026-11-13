MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN/WBUP) — One of the strongest El Niño weather patterns on record could be forming this winter. What could that mean for Michigan's Upper Peninsula?

On Nov. 12, the NOAA Climate Prediction Center released data suggesting an 80% chance of a strong or very strong El Niño for the season ahead.

The World Meteorological Organization released similar predictions, collecting descriptors from headlines on the news that included "super", "disaster" and "Godzilla."

But what is it?

In simplest terms, El Niño is a pattern of unusually warm ocean temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific. While it may seem like a small detail, you can think of it as the first of a particular set of dominos to fall.

"It alters where the thunderstorms happen in the tropical Pacific," said NWS Science and Operations Officer Dan Thompson. "All that heat that's released from the thunderstorms — it has a lot of implications on the storm track and temperatures and precipitation well downstream of that area in the Pacific."

Thompson confirmed the current whether pattern has the makings to be the strongest El Niño of all time, if reality comes to match model predictions.

So what does that mean for winter in the Upper Peninsula?

Thompson said right now, data is pointing toward a warmer and drier winter.

Specifically, Thompson said there is a roughly 60% likelihood of a warmer-than-normal winter and a 50% likelihood of a drier-than-normal winter.

The data suggests a normal winter is still possible, as is a 10% chance that the U.P. sees colder conditions than normal.

According to Thompson, El Niño may be the strongest influence on the northern climate, but it's not the only one.

"There are other factors at play that aren't as well predictable as El Niño," said Thompson. "So we can say that it tilts the odds towards certain outcomes with our winter, but it's not a guarantee."

The big takeaway, according to Thompson, is that residents should go ahead and break out the snow shovels, prepare for a normal winter... and appreciate any breaks in shoveling that happen to come our way.

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