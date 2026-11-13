MARQUETTE, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — The last fire in the so-called Rugged Terrain Complex is now fully contained, with partial help from recent snowy weather.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) announced on November 13 that the Ridge Fire near Marquette - one of three fires in the Rugged Terrain Complex - is now fully contained. It is the last of the fires to reach 100% containment.

Due to many trees being weakened by the fire, the DNR is asking people to stay out of the fire zone to avoid potential dangers.

“These trees may look fine, but the fire burned deep and damaged their root systems. These trees could fall at any time,” said Keith Murphy, DNR resource protection manager for the Upper Peninsula, in a Friday afternoon press release.

The Ridge Fire covered approximately 500 acres, and is located 10 miles northwest of Marquette, north of the Dead River Basin and west of County Road 510. It was spotted by a DNR pilot on October 9, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: DNR: Craig Lake, Black River fires fully contained; Ridge Fire 85% contained

The other two fires in the Rugged Terrain Complex were fully contained earlier this month:

The 600-acre Craig Lake Fire was located at the north end of Craig Lake State Park in Baraga County. It was detected by a DNR pilot on October 8 and was later confirmed to be caused by a lightning strike. The 350-acre Black River Fire was located four miles south of Wakefield. It was detected on October 11 and initially managed by the U.S. Forest Service before the DNR took over fire management on October 13. The fire was also caused by lightning.

The DNR is reminding everyone to check Burn Permit regulations before you plan to burn yard debris or start a campfire, and to have an accessible water source nearby. More fire safety tips can be found on the DNR’s website.

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