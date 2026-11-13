TOIVOLA, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — The Feeding Friends Fund is dedicated to helping out their hungry neighbors by supplying fresh, nutritional food and working with local farmers to meet community needs.

Originally starting in November 2025 as a response to federal snags in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, the Feeding Friends Fund gathered donations from the community to purchase farm food to donate to those in need.

“It was mostly a one-on-one contribution, but we also gave to about three different food pantries and it was very well received. People loved it and I really thought that it should probably continue,” said Gina Kerr, founder of the Feeding Friends Fund.

Kerr, who also owns the Whispering Wild Market Farm in Toivola, said the fund is looking to raise around $30,000 this Giving Tuesday to help supply their Food Pantry Program. The money would go directly into local food pantries and supporting local farmers.

“We’re looking to fundraise for two different programs. First is our Farm to Pantry program, where we purchase food from local farms and donate to our local pantries in four counties: Keweenaw, Houghton, Ontonagon and Baraga,” Kerr explained. “Our other program is an Emergency Food Assistance, where we gather farm produce and farm goods. We also go to our local food pantries and gather food there, and we top it off with grocery store food to create balanced meals and deliver that to folks in need, mostly focusing on folks that are transportation challenged.”

The Feeding Friends Fund is one of nearly 70 nonprofits in the Copper Country participating in the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign. Since 2016, the campaign has raised more than $5.8 million, primarily through individual donations. You can learn more about the Feeding Friends Fund and Copper Shores Giving Tuesday on their respective websites.

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