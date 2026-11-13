Lake effect snow showers will wrap up late Friday night and early Saturday morning, then we transition to a dry and warmer weather pattern with temperatures reaching the 50s by early next week.

Expect lake effect snow showers to diminish across the higher terrain of Marquette and Baraga Counties Friday night. While a few showers may linger into Saturday morning, additional accumulations will be minimal. Temperatures Friday night will stay near or slightly above freezing, leading to a cloudy Saturday with highs remaining in the 30s for most areas.

High pressure takes over starting Sunday, bringing a stretch of dry and unseasonably warm weather through at least Wednesday. Temperatures will climb into the 40s on Sunday and eventually reach the upper 40s to mid 50s by early next week. The next chance for widespread precipitation doesn't arrive until late next week or the weekend.

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