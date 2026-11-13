Wet & dense snow will cause slushy, slippery roads Friday morning - leave extra time for your commute. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Baraga & Marquette counties until noon ET Friday with an additional 1 to 2 inches.

Lingering wintry mix slows midday Saturday, then quiet conditions return Sunday through the middle of next week. Temperatures will climb into the unseasonably warm upper 40s & low 50s starting Monday. We will be well above normal for mid-November.

906 WEATHER WATCHERS - PHOTOS OF FROSTIES & FLURRIES

906 WEATHER WATCHERS BONUS - SNOWY TAMARACK LAKE

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