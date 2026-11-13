A worldwide Microsoft outage continues into a second day, leaving many without access to email and others reporting issues with Teams and other products.

"Recovery actions are ongoing across affected Microsoft 365 infrastructure and progressing in phases," Microsoft stated in a post on X on Friday, Nov. 13, at 5:28 a.m. ET.

Microsoft stated that while it is seeing improvement, its "capacity has not yet fully returned to baseline."

At 6:11 a.m., Microsoft said "we’ve made additional progress toward recovery, with actions now completed across portions of affected infrastructure and traffic being gradually restored."

Here's what to know about the Microsoft outage.

Microsoft 'seeing improvements' as outage continues

On its website, Microsoft said that Microsoft 365 services like OneDrive, Teams, Outlook and Copilot are "operational," but some users may still be unable to access the services or perform certain tasks.

The company stated, "We’re seeing improvements in key scenarios, including mailbox access and delayed email processing, though some intermittent issues may continue."

While Microsoft has not announced the number of users affected, Downdetector reported around 11,747 Microsoft Outlook problems on Friday, Nov. 13, about 7:11 a.m. ET.

Which Microsoft programs are being affected by the outage?

The outage is primarily affecting Microsoft 365 services. On Microsoft's Service Health Status page, it states that the services are experiencing "service degradation."

Some Microsoft 365 services that might be affected include:

OutlookCopilotListsTeamsOutlookPhone linkOne DriveOffice for the webWhiteboardTo-Do

XBOX's status page states that all services are up and running, but according to Vice, players reported issues with services, like XBOX Live, for the game console.

What do we know about the cause of Microsoft outage?

On Thursday, Nov. 12, the company said the outage was likely due to the service experiencing an "elevated load across multiple regions" after servers became "unexpectedly unavailable," and put strain on infrastructure that remained.

Is Microsoft Azure affected by the outage?

According to the Service Health Status page, no issues are detected in Microsoft Azure.

When did the Microsoft outage begin?

The outage began on Thursday afternoon, Nov. 12. Downdetector reports peaked at 130,000 for Outlook, Microsoft's email service, at around 1 p.m. ET, while Microsoft 365 reports exceeded 47,000. Reports were logged from 74 countries and territories, Downdetector said in a post on X.

The number of workers and users affected, while not announced by Microsoft, went well beyond those tens of thousands who reported outages.

The technology giant said that the changes it made to "improve serviceability" had not taken "as expected" in a status update published shortly after 10:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, Nov. 12.

"We’re identifying alternate workstreams that can be applied to increase capacity in the face of sustained traffic management imbalances," the update read.

The outage has become a cultural touchstone, with brands commenting on it and workers describing it as a "snow day." While many workers are rejoicing at being unable to access email, others say it's affecting important services and business.

USA Today has reached out to Microsoft.

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