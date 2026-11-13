DICKINSON COUNTY, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — A Dickinson County woman has released her second Yooper-themed children’s book.

Dana Saugstad's latest book is called "The Yooper ABCs." Instead of your traditional A is for apple and B is for boots, it’s things like A is for Amasa and B is for Brimley.

"I moved up here in around 2021, and I noticed there's not a lot of U.P. themed children's books, so I really wanted to make some children's books about the U.P.," said Saugstad.

Saugstad's first book if fitting for this time of year. It's called. "The Twelve Days of Yooper Christmas."

You can purchase these books at local bookstores in the Upper Peninsula, or online.

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