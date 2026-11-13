GWINN, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — A fun night of fundraising awaits on Wednesday, November 18 at The UP North Lodge in Gwinn. Marquette County Habitat for Humanity is hosting a Bingo Night fundraiser to support their mission of providing safe, affordable housing throughout the county.

"You can buy tickets in advance for $20, and that's going to get you into the venue as well as three game boards," said Holly Jackson, President, MCHFH Board of Directors. "You can play any of the three games we have that night. We will run nine different games. So if you want to pay for extra boards, you can do that on site."

Doors open for the event at 5:30 p.m. Game play is from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. You can get tickets in advance at MCHFH's office or ReStore in Harvey or at the door on November 18. For more information, click here.

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