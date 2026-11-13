MENOMINEE, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — Menominee City Police Officer Teske has always dreamed of becoming a DoorDash driver. So when an opportunity came knocking, he knew it was his time to shine.

According to the Menominee City Police Department, when a driver in the middle of a DoorDash delivery was arrested, Officer Teske knew what must be done. He assisted the arresting officer, gathered the address from the driver, and acted swiftly, collecting the order and completing the delivery.

Unfortunately for DoorDash, the department says they've managed to convince Officer Teske to put his delivery career on hold and stick with what he does best: protecting and serving the Menominee community.

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