A Winter Weather Advisory for Baraga & Marquette counties ends at noon Friday. Wet, dense snow will impact travel Friday morning with 1 to 3 additional inches in higher terrain. Roads may be slushy & slippery due to chilly 20° to 35° temperatures.

Lake effect snow & rain lingers into Saturday. High pressure brings quiet weather Sunday, leading to a drier stretch that lasts through at least Wednesday. Temperatures rebound to unseasonably warm values in the 40s & 50s starting Monday.

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