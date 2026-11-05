Man missing after waves sweep him off Black Rocks into Lake Superior

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) – The Marquette Police Department has released an update regarding the subject who had been swept into Lake Superior in the Black Rocks area.

At approximately 2:53 p.m. on November 5, the Marquette Police Department responded to a 911 call regarding a male subject who had been swept into Lake Superior in the area of Black Rocks at Presque Isle Park in the city of Marquette.

Upon arrival, officers contacted witnesses who advised a male subject had been washed off Black Rocks and into Lake Superior. The male was last seen being pulled southbound out of the Black Rocks cove.

The area was checked by first responders, but the male could not be located. Due to lake conditions, a search on the water was unable to be conducted. A search of the water will be initiated when lake conditions allow.

MPD reminds the public to avoid areas near the lake during inclement weather due to hazardous conditions, which can change in seconds.

Assisting with this incident was the Marquette Fire Department, Marquette County Sheriff’s Office, Northern Michigan University Police Department, Michigan Department of Natural Resources Conservation, UPHS-Marquette EMS and the U.S. Coast Guard.

ORIGINAL STORY: 4:56 p.m., 11/05/2026

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) – Presque Isle Park in the City of Marquette is closed until further notice.

Due to hazardous weather conditions presented by Lake Superior wave action and inclement weather, Presque Isle Park will be closed to the public on November 5 until further notice.

Police on scene at the park confirmed with My UP News reporter Schyler Perkins that one person has been swept off of Black Rocks. Perkins remains on the scene.

My UP News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

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