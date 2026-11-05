ONGOING: Police Confirm One Person Swept off of Blackrocks in Presque Isle Park, Park Closed Until Further Notice

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) --- Presque Isle Park in the City of Marquette is closed until further notice.

Due to hazardous weather conditions presented by Lake Superior wave action and inclement weather, Presque Isle Park will be closed to the public on November 5 until further notice.

Police on scene at the park confirmed with My UP News reporter Schyler Perkins that one person has been swept off of Blackrocks. Perkins remains on the scene.

My UP News will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.

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