Voters select five memeber on the inaugural Keweenaw Heartlands Rec. & Natural Resources Authority Board

EAGLE RIVER, Mich - Board members have been selected by Keweenaw County voters in Tuesday's General Election. Up for filling was three four-year terms and two two-year partial terms. The full term seats were won by Russ Bjorn, Gregg Patrick, and George Twardzik, with the partial terms being filled by Braydon Cima and Hannah Rooks.

The Keweenaw Outdoor Recreation Coalition (KORC) held a forum where prospective candidates could discuss their positions and plans before the election; of the candidates that attended the forum, only Russ Bjorn ended up winning a position.

The Keweenaw Heartlands Board will oversee the development and management of the newly created Heartlands Project, which seeks to conserve and manage a vast swath of forest and nature land in the northern extents of Keweenaw County.

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