One dead, one injured during two-vehicle crash in Crystal Falls Township

CRYSTAL FALLS, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — One person is dead following a two-vehicle crash in Crystal Falls Township on November 5.

At approximately 12:26 p.m., deputies from the Iron County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on US-2 near Pentoga Trail in Crystal Falls Township.

The crash involved an eastbound pickup truck pulling a trailer with three occupants, and a westbound passenger car with one occupant.

The sole occupant of the westbound passenger car was pronounced dead on scene. One occupant of the eastbound pickup was transported to Aspirus Iron River Hospital for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing and no names are being released pending next of kin notification.

Iron County Sheriff’s deputies were assisted by the Crystal Falls Police Department, Michigan State Police, Michigan Department of Natural Resources, Crystal Falls Fire Department, Iron County Search and Rescue, Aspirus EMS, the Iron County Road Commission, Iron County Central Dispatch, and Michigan State Police Accident Investigators.

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