DNR: Craig Lake, Black River fires fully contained; Ridge Fire 85% contained

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) has announced that the Craig Lake and Black River fires, two of three Upper Peninsula fires that started last month, are now fully contained. The Ridge Fire, just north of Marquette, is about 85% contained.

Recent heavy rainfall has helped extinguish deep pockets of hot spots, according to Keith Murphy, DNR resource protection manager for the Upper Peninsula.

"Recent heavy rainfall has considerably helped extinguish deep pockets of hot spots," Murphy said. "Upcoming weather, including a forecast with potential snow, will also help in containment."

The 600-acre Craig Lake Fire sits at the north end of Craig Lake State Park in Baraga County. A DNR pilot detected the fire Oct. 8. The DNR later confirmed a lightning strike caused it.

The 350-acre Black River Fire is located 4 miles south of Wakefield. Detected Oct. 11, the U.S. Forest Service initially managed the fire. The DNR took over management Oct. 13. Lightning also caused this fire.

The Ridge Fire covers about 500 acres, 10 miles northwest of Marquette. It sits north of the Dead River Basin and west of County Road 510. A DNR pilot spotted the fire Oct. 9. The cause remains under investigation.

Fire officials continue to monitor the Ridge Fire as containment progresses. The DNR reminds residents to check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit before planning to burn yard debris or start a campfire. Residents should also keep an accessible water source nearby. For more fire safety tips, visit Michigan.gov/PreventWildfires.

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