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Thermostats, security cameras and pet feeders: Survey finds 7 in 10 Americans now own up to 10 smart devices
By Rob Knight,5 days ago
Seven in 10 Americans now own up to 10 smart devices, including thermostats, security cameras and pet feeders. Almost 6 in 10 (59%) think their house is ‘smart,’ according to an Aug. 11-19 survey of 5,000 U.S. homeowners conducted through OnePoll.com and commissioned by Vivint as part of its annual How We Home report.
TVs (23%), doorbells (22%) and outdoor cameras or lighting (16%) were the most popular forms of smart tech purchased during the past 12 months in particular. Many have already turned their attention to what they'll buy next, with smart doorbells, lighting, solar panels or locks on wish lists.
The study also found lifestyle and priority shifts are increasingly impacting smart home adoption and preferences.
Forty-two percent of homeowners are currently caring for a family member or expect to in the next five years. As such, when it comes to home automation systems and how they can help those polled care for family members, being notified of falls or other emergencies is top of mind (45%), followed by the ability to remotely monitor a loved one’s health and wellbeing when they’re not there (31%).
Additionally, 30% want to make sure both their house and their belongings are protected when they’re traveling.
Twenty-four percent fully trust their devices when it comes to their privacy — and 28% of these homeowners have faith in them because they opt for brands they consider dependable. More than 1 in 10 (16%) would be willing to pay extra for a house if a smart home setup is already included.
The research also found the average American has spent $560 on their home security over the last five years. A reason for this investment could be that 46% are more concerned today about theft affecting their home or property, compared to five years ago.
Almost a fifth (19%) know someone who has been the victim of an attempted or successful home or car break-in.
The study found many would be comfortable with AI detecting unusual activity around their home (39%) and locking their doors at night (27%). Eighty percent of respondents have or would be open to having smart home devices professionally installed.
The survey found that these are the 30 most common smart devices owned by the respondents:
1. Smart TV or streaming hub
2. Smart doorbell
3. Smart speaker/voice assistant
4. Outdoor or indoor security camera
5. Smart thermostat or home energy monitor
6. Smart lighting
7. Smart plugs or outlets
8. Smart locks / keyless entry
9. Smart refrigerator
10. Smart washer/dryer
11. Smart garage door opener
12. Smart smoke or CO detector
13. Backup batteries
14. Generators
15. Smart door/window sensors
16. Smart air conditioner/heat pump
17. Smart oven or range
18. Solar panels
19. Smart home hub/controller
20. Smart dishwasher
21. Smart ceiling fan
22. Smart fitness equipment (e.g., treadmill, bike)
23. Smart Air Quality devices (smart air purifiers, etc.)
24. Smart bed or sleep tracker
25. Smart Water heater
26. Smart water leak/flood sensor/water shut-off value
27. Smart pet feeder or waterer
28. Smart irrigation/sprinkler controller
29. Smart EV Charger
30. Smart baby monitor
This story was produced by Vivint and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.
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