Light snow accumulations tonight west of Marquette

Temperatures tonight are expected to fall to around 30 or 30s with rain, wind, and some wintry precipitation. Light accumulating snow is expected in the higher terrain west of Marquette.

Highs struggle to reach the upper 30s and lower 40s Friday before warming back into the 50s by Sunday. Dry weather returns Friday afternoon and Friday evening and continues into the weekend. Any snow that adds up tonight west of Marquette is expected to melt.

COPYRIGHT 2026 BY MY UP NOW – WBUP/WJMN. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED