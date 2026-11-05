Copper Shores Giving Tuesday Spotlight Series: Simple Kindness for Youth

HANCOCK, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — Simple Kindness for Youth (SKY) works to give children in Baraga, Houghton and Keweenaw Counties a small financial boost to help them reach their full potential.

Kids are able to receive up to $175 dollars, which can be used for practically anything they’re looking for, from steel-toed boots for students in the trades, to food money when they’re traveling for academic competitions or swim lessons for a child with epilepsy.

“We started back in 2010, and the concept is that if a teacher or other professional sees that there’s an obstacle getting in a student’s way that we can provide some financial assistance for, they submit a real easy grant request to us. We will fund it for up to $175 per student per year, and we just request that a receipt or thank you note from the student comes in,” said Lynnette Borree, SKY’s president.

A school psychologist by day, Borree explained how all of the SKY staff are volunteers, and that grants can be requested by any professional who works directly with students - teachers, parole officers, medical professionals and more. With no paid staff or administrative expenses, the money raised by SKY is able to go straight back to helping kids in the community.

“We’re all volunteers. There are no administrative costs whatsoever, so we don’t have a building. It’s just volunteers that are keeping it going, so 100% of the money donated goes directly out to students,” Borree added. “You’re not paying for a secretary or a building. The Copper Country Intermediate School District lets us have a ghost phone line so they help us out with those little things that, otherwise, some of the donated money would go for. We don’t have any of that.”

SKY has been involved with Copper Shores’ Giving Tuesday since it began in 2016 and raised over $30,000 from donations last year. In 2025, the organization gave out over $46,000 in grants, which helped a total of 331 students. They also offer some scholarship programs, including the Elsa Strayer Memorial SKY Scholarship, which awards categories such as nontraditional students, ambitious women, and those who are heavily involved in their community.

“We get the most heartfelt thank you notes from students, from parents, from teachers, and they talk about how things have made a difference in their lives. Sometimes we get kids draw(ing) pictures of them with their new ice skates…some of them, they bring tears to your eyes,” Borree shared. “We pass them out at our school board meetings because they’re volunteers. That’s how we get paid, is through reading the thank you notes, and we get choked up sometimes.”

Simple Kindness for Youth is one of nearly 70 nonprofits in the Copper Country participating in the Copper Shores Community Health Foundation’s Giving Tuesday campaign. Since 2016, the campaign has raised more than $5.8 million, primarily through individual donations. You can learn more about Simple Kindness for Youth and Copper Shores Giving Tuesday on their respective websites.

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