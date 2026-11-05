Sault Tribe Health Center welcomes Dr. Thilak Chander and names new medical director

SAULT STE. MARIE, Mich. (WBUP/WJMN) — The Sault Tribe Health Division has added Dr. Thilak Chander, MD, to its medical team at the Sault Tribe Health Center in Sault Ste. Marie. Chander will begin offering primary care services at the location in the near future.

Chander was previously an internist affiliated with MyMichigan Medical Center in Sault Ste. Marie. He received his medical education from Madras Medical College and the University of Illinois and has practiced for more than 20 years. Patients highly recommend him, and "we are lucky to have him," said Joel Lumsden, acting CEO of the Sault Tribe Health Division.

Patients who wish to continue care with Chander may be eligible to do so at the Sault Tribe Health Center. Eligibility extends to tribal members and their spouses, as well as health center employees, their spouses and dependents.

"Providing quality, accessible health care for our tribal citizens remains one of the Tribe's highest priorities," said Sault Tribe Chairman Austin Lowes. "Dr. Chander has been a trusted physician in our community for decades, and we're thrilled to welcome him to the Sault Tribe Health Center. His addition helps ensure his experience and commitment to patient care remain right here in Sault Ste. Marie."

Dr. Kevin Connolly named medical director

Connolly previously served as chief of staff for multiple Veterans Affairs Health Care Systems in Mississippi, Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. The retired U.S. Air Force colonel has decades of military and medical leadership experience. He is trained in family medicine, aerospace medicine and occupational medicine, and he holds a Doctor of Medicine degree and a Master of Public Health from Harvard University.

Dr. Lowell Styer, MD, will continue as medical director during the transition to Connolly. He will then increase his hours as a primary care physician at the Sault Ste. Marie health center. Styer is a board-certified family medicine physician with more than 45 years of medical experience.

About the Sault Tribe Health Division

The division operates nine health centers across a seven-county service area in Michigan's Upper Peninsula. Five primary clinics operate in Sault Ste. Marie, St. Ignace, Manistique, Munising and Marquette. Four satellite locations operate in DeTour, Gladstone, Hessel and Newberry.

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