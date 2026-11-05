Colder temperatures today with some possible snow in the mix by late PM

Temperatures will be turning colder today. Rain showers spread across the U.P. tonight, eventually turning into the first measurable snow for some tonight and Friday morning. Wind gusts up to 45 mph are also expected along the Lake Superior shoreline today.

Widespread rain showers continue through Thursday with additional amounts up to 0.25 inches. As cold air moves in, rain will transition to snow across western areas Thursday Evening. Temperatures will fall into the low to mid 30s. Winds will be a factor, with northerly gusts between 35 and 45 mph expected along the Lake Superior shoreline through Thursday Night. Lake effect snow becomes more likely Friday Morning, specifically for high terrain in the west and central regions where accumulations of one to two inches are possible. Drier weather returns Saturday as high pressure moves in, with temperatures reaching the 40s. A warmup into the 50s follows from Sunday through Tuesday. High temperatures will briefly dip into the upper 30s or low 40s Friday, while overnight lows will fall into the 20s and even the teens in the interior west Friday Night.

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