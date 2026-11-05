Escanaba’s Garber named Michigan’s top assistant principal

ESCANABA, Mich. (RRN) — Jessica Garber, assistant principal of Escanaba Jr./Sr. High School, has been named Michigan’s 2027 Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year by the Michigan Association of Secondary School Principals.

Garber was surprised with the award by MASSP Executive Director Colin Ripmaster during a schoolwide assembly attended by students, teachers, family and Escanaba Area Public Schools leadership.

“Jess exhibits unwavering dedication to the education profession and has a profound passion for supporting our students and staff every single day. She’s driven by a deep commitment to continuous personal and professional growth and consistently strives to elevate the standards of leadership within our district. Her tireless efforts help create a nurturing, high-achieving environment where our entire school community can thrive,” said Dr. Coby Fletcher, Escanaba Area Public Schools Superintendent.

Since joining Escanaba in 2020, Garber has led initiatives that respond to changing student needs and create new opportunities for learning and connection. After recognizing the growing impact of technology and social media on students, she facilitated a schoolwide study of the documentary Screenagers, bringing students, staff and families together for conversations about technology use and its role in their lives.

Garber also worked with educators to develop and pilot the Junior High Online Program after enrollment data revealed students were leaving for virtual learning options. The program offers greater flexibility while keeping students connected to teachers, support staff, school activities and the broader Eskymo community.

Garber’s commitment to learning and innovation extends beyond Escanaba. As a member of the MASSP Board of Directors, she shares her experiences with school leaders across Michigan while learning from the practices and perspectives of others. She brings that learning back to her own school community, including efforts to turn the school’s Portrait of a Graduate from a statement of aspirations into meaningful experiences for students.

Through her weekly 20 Minute Monday initiative, “Lead Like an Eskymo!” where students have opportunities to explore leadership, relationships and social-emotional skills.

“Jessica pays attention to what students are experiencing and is willing to question whether the way we’ve always done things is meeting their needs. When students needed more flexible learning options, she worked with colleagues to create another pathway while keeping them connected to their school community,” said Ripmaster. “That same willingness to learn and explore new possibilities shapes how she develops student leadership and shares ideas with educators across Michigan. She brings people together to discover what else might work and helps turn those ideas into meaningful opportunities. That’s how leadership changes lives.”

Garber also recognizes that school culture is shaped by the experiences students and educators have every day. Whether creating welcoming common spaces, providing classroom creativity carts, recognizing staff milestones or encouraging colleagues, she looks for practical ways to help people feel valued, supported and connected.

“At the heart of everything she does is her commitment to creating a safe, positive and happy school atmosphere. She understands when students feel cared for, they can thrive,” said Michelle Dykema, an Escanaba teacher.

A veteran educator with more than 20 years of experience, including six years in administration, Garber was nominated by Escanaba Jr./Sr. High School Principal Andy Doutree, who described her in his nomination materials as “the kind of assistant principal every school hopes to have: visible, innovative, collaborative, instructional and deeply committed to students.”

Her selection followed a two-stage review involving student leaders from Michigan Student Leadership and members of the MASSP Board of Directors. Both committees considered evidence of leadership and impact across instructional leadership, innovation, school culture and community engagement.

MASSP celebrates four building leaders annually as part of its statewide Administrators of the Year award program. The awards recognize exceptional middle and high school principals and assistant principals, and the difference they make in the lives of students, educators and their communities.

Garber will represent Michigan as its nominee for the National Principals Association Middle School Assistant Principal of the Year competition. All state award winners will be recognized at the National Education Leadership Awards ceremony in February 2027 in Tampa, FL.

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