The sheriff of Price County and his attorney in a prior matter face off in federal court with a former Phillips resident. Photo by My Price County

On August 12, 2026, John Brylski, a former law enforcement officer from Outagamie County, filed a civil lawsuit in Price County Circuit Court against Brian Schmidt, sheriff of Price County, and Robert Mihelich, Schmidt's attorney in a former matter.

The former matter was a lawsuit from October 6, 2022, one month prior to the 2022 general election, in which both Schmidt and Brylski were running for sheriff.

In that lawsuit, Schmidt was the plaintiff and alleged that Brylski was posting libelous content about Schmidt on his Facebook group and page. Brylski stated he received these allegations while investigating the Shelly Hansen missing person's case and campaigning. The posts contained information stating residents and former residents alleged corruption and misconduct by Sheriff Brian Schmidt. Schmidt alleged the accusations were libelous and false.

The court proceeding continued for almost 22 months with motions, exhibits, status conferences, and other court proceedings until it was dismissed on July 31, 2024, with Judge Ann Knox-Bauer presiding. At the time, Brylski placed an apology statement to Schmidt on his Facebook group. Some comments made on the post were quickly deleted, one of which was from a woman that Brylski claimed was an alleged victim of Schmidt. While it was unknown at the time why her comment, which was in support of Brylski's claims against Schmidt, was deleted, current court filings show that Mihelich allegedly sent a July 28, 2024, email to Brylski stating the alleged victim's comment was "a violation of the settlement agreement paragraph 6E." Mihelich went on to tell Brylski "that paragraph prevents you from directly or indirectly allowing" the alleged victim "to post disparaging comments about Sheriff Schmidt" stating her "posting implies that Schmidt engaged in improper conduct. This is not in the spirit of the settlement agreement." Brylski was then asked to delete the post and prevent the alleged victim from posting anything similar in the future.

The current court matter, which Brylski filed on August 12, 2026, in Price County, is against Schmidt and his attorney, Robert Mihelich. Brylski is acting as his own attorney. Mihelich has retained Attorney Jennifer Williams. Schmidt initially hired Attorney Bryce Schoenborn, but after about three weeks, he was withdrawn from the case, and Attorneys Ronald Stadler and Jonathan Sacks, from West Bend, Wisconsin, who had represented the Price County Sheriff's Office in a previous matter with Brylski, were entered on behalf of Schmidt.

On September 14, 2026, per a petition from the defense attorneys, the case was moved to federal court. This request was made because of Brylski's alleged claim of his rights being violated under the First Amendment to the United States Constitution. Therefore, removal from the state court into the federal court was the proposed action, which was granted by the court. Given this transition to federal court, court documents quoted in this article were obtained from open records on Public Access to Court Electronic Records (PACER).

Brylski's lawsuit centers around a settlement agreement that he entered into with Schmidt to resolve the defamation lawsuit. Brylski asserts that "the underlying July 25, 2024, Confidential Settlement and Release Agreement is fundamentally unconstitutional, illegal, and void as a matter of public policy." According to Brylski's filing, he asserts "that truthful historical evidence regarding a public official's misconduct does not constitute actionable defamation or contractually barred disparagement." He further claims, "Under the landmark First Amendment [precedents], Overbey v. Mayor and City Council of Baltimore, 930[]F.3d[]215 (4th Cir. 2019), confidentiality, [non-disparagement], and speech-restrictive clauses in settlement agreements involving an elected government official acting under color of law are structurally unconstitutional and void when weaponized to suppress a citizen's right to comment on public corruption or petition the government for a redress of grievances." He further states, "Because an elected public official cannot contractually buy a citizen's silence regarding government corruption, the contract is unconscionable and unenforceable under Overbey."

As background information, the landmark Overbey v. Mayor and City Council of Baltimore was a federal civil rights and free speech lawsuit, which ruled that the City of Baltimore could not enforce non-disparagement ("gag order") clauses in police misconduct settlement agreements. The plaintiff, Ashley Overbey Underwood, who settled a police mistreatment claim for $63,000, joined the online news publication, Baltimore Brew, in suing the mayor, City Council of Baltimore, and the Baltimore City Police Department. This lawsuit occurred after Overbey defended herself and detailed her experience online, prompting the city to withhold half of her settlement award as liquidated damages under a non-disparagement agreement. The lawsuit claimed that the gag order violated Overbey's First Amendment free speech rights and Baltimore Brew's First Amendment press rights. Initially, the district court upheld the gag order, as it was signed voluntarily by Overbey. However, the Fourth Circuit Court of Appeals reversed the lower court's decision in a major ruling stating that government settlement non-disparagement clauses are unconstitutional when public speech interests outweigh enforcement, essentially acting to silence victims of police abuse. The court's ruling led to the withheld funds and interest being awarded to Overbey and prompted local legislative changes banning gag orders in police misconduct settlements.

Regarding the Brylski versus Schmidt/Mihelich court case, Brylski further stated he signed the agreement "under extreme duress, deceptive extrajudicial maneuvers, and material fraudulent misrepresentations, completely destroying the requirement of voluntary mutual assent" and to "protect his family from ongoing legal harassment." The agreement, submitted with the request of a permanent seal on the document by Brylski, cannot be viewed on PACER, but other exhibits filed by Brylski show alleged email communications that led up to the agreement. The alleged proposal of the agreement barred Brylski from posting videos or recordings of alleged victims that were named, some of which Brylski had publicly shared in the past, plus Brylski needed to "post the attached statement that we agreed upon during our prior mediation" and remove any social media post about Schmidt. The proposed agreement also allegedly stated Brylski needed to withdraw his open records request for Schmidt's personnel file; in turn, Schmidt would agree not to publish the contents of Brylski's employment file, which Mihelich alleged showed an "extremely problematic employment history."

The case has counterclaims made by the defense against Brylski, such as breach of contract and defamation/libel. The defendants allege that Brylski breached the agreement by communicating with Wisconsin Watch, a Madison-based publication that recently covered the disappearance of Shelly Hansen. It is alleged that Brylski gave Wisconsin Watch prohibited information, videos, or documents regarding Schmdit after the agreement was signed, which Brylski categorically denies in the court record. Brylski asserts that it was actually the defendants who declared, in a July 2026 letter to Brylski, their intent to break the contract's secrecy by threatening to disclose the agreement's parameters to Wisconsin Watch. The defendants also allege that Brylski's filing of a lawsuit in regard to the agreement was "publication of a false statement to third parties," which Brylski denied to the court. Further, the defendants state that Brylski made slanderous statements about Schmidt in regard to the Shelly Hansen investigation.

An exhibit submitted by Brylski shows that he contacted District Attorney Alexis Nash regarding this matter. Nash allegedly replied on September 23, 2026, stating, "Mr. Brylski, this matter may likely be taken over by an "out of county" Special Prosecutor for review. My office will update you on the status of your complaint as soon as we have more information. Thank you for your patience." Court documents reviewed by My Price County do not show if a reply was received.

Sheriff Schmidt chose not to run for re-election, and Chief Deputy Robert Hawn is the sheriff-elect of Price County. Litigation is still pending in this matter.



