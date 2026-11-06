LOVB Austin Releases 2026-27 Schedule as Back-to-Back Champions Prepare for 11 Home Matches and Expanded Competition

Central Texas volleyball fans have a new season to look forward to, and this time, their hometown team is chasing a third consecutive championship. League One Volleyball (LOVB) released its 2026-27 professional volleyball schedule on Friday, November 6, giving Austin-area families their first complete look at the upcoming season, including 11 home-designated matches and several new opponents.

For residents of Austin, Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Georgetown and surrounding communities, the announcement means another opportunity to experience professional women's volleyball close to home. With a growing number of young athletes participating in school and club volleyball across Central Texas, LOVB Austin offers something especially meaningful: the chance to watch NCAA champions, national team athletes and experienced professionals compete at the highest level.

The reigning back-to-back LOVB champions will begin their season Wednesday, December 16, 2026, against LOVB Nebraska in a special opening match in San Antonio before returning to the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park in January. The team will play 22 regular-season matches through April 2027 as League One Volleyball expands from six to 10 teams and introduces conference competition for the first time.

LOVB Austin's 2026-27 Home Schedule: Dates, Opponents and Game Times

LOVB Austin's 2026-27 season begins with a special event called LOVB First Serve on December 16 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, coinciding with NCAA Division I Women's Volleyball Championship week.

The team will then return to its home arena, the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, for its first Austin-area home match on Sunday, January 10, against new expansion team LOVB Minnesota.

Here is the complete LOVB Austin home-designated schedule, with all times listed in Central Time.

Date Opponent Time Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2026* LOVB Nebraska 7 p.m. CST Sunday, Jan. 10, 2027 LOVB Minnesota 5 p.m. CST Thursday, Jan. 21 Los Angeles Orbit 7 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 3 LOVB Atlanta 7 p.m. CST Sunday, Feb. 21 San Francisco Signal 5 p.m. CST Friday, March 12 LOVB Madison 7 p.m. CST Sunday, March 21 LOVB Miami 5 p.m. CDT Wednesday, March 24 LOVB Salt Lake 7 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 28 San Francisco Signal 5 p.m. CDT Friday, April 2 LOVB Houston 7 p.m. CDT Saturday, April 10 LOVB Salt Lake 5 p.m. CDT

The December 16 season opener will be played at Frost Bank Center, 1 Frost Bank Center Drive in San Antonio. Austin's remaining home matches are scheduled at H-E-B Center at Cedar Park, 2100 Avenue of the Stars in Cedar Park.

The schedule includes several weekend matches, giving families, youth volleyball clubs and school teams additional opportunities to attend.

Among the notable games are two championship rematches against LOVB Salt Lake on March 24 and April 10, along with an April 2 meeting against in-state rival LOVB Houston.

Fans can review the complete 22-match schedule, including away games, through the official League One Volleyball website. Dates and times are subject to change.

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LOVB Austin Returns as the League's Only Two-Time Champion

LOVB Austin enters the 2026-27 season with an impressive distinction. The team has won both professional championships awarded since League One Volleyball began competition in January 2025.

Austin claimed the league's inaugural championship in April 2025 and followed it with another title in April 2026, defeating LOVB Salt Lake in the championship series.

The second title was especially memorable because Austin's path through the postseason was anything but straightforward. After finishing the regular season with a 10-10 record, the team recovered to advance through the playoffs and ultimately secure another championship.

Outside hitter Madisen Skinner earned Championship Most Valuable Player honors for the second consecutive year, further establishing herself as one of the league's standout athletes.

Head coach Erik Sullivan, who led Austin to its 2026 championship, returns for the upcoming season as the team attempts to become the first three-time LOVB champion.

For Central Texas volleyball supporters, the team's success offers another reason to follow a professional sports organization with strong local connections.

Former Texas Longhorns Help Give LOVB Austin a Hometown Connection

One of the most recognizable aspects of LOVB Austin is its connection to the University of Texas women's volleyball program, which has helped develop some of the sport's most accomplished collegiate athletes.

Madisen Skinner, who helped Texas win NCAA national championships in 2022 and 2023, is among the returning players for the 2026-27 season. Skinner also won an NCAA championship at Kentucky before transferring to Texas.

Other returning players with University of Texas connections include Asjia O'Neal, Molly McCage, Bella Bergmark and Juliann Faucette.

The team's announced roster also includes returning champions Madi Banks, Bailey Miller and Bri Fransen, formerly Bri O'Reilly, alongside new additions bringing professional and international experience.

For Texas Longhorns fans who followed these athletes during their college careers, LOVB Austin provides an opportunity to continue cheering them on as professionals.

That connection also matters to younger players who hope to compete at the collegiate level someday. Watching athletes who once played in familiar Texas volleyball programs can help make the transition from youth sports to college and professional competition easier to envision.

What Is League One Volleyball? A Growing Professional League With Local Roots

League One Volleyball, pronounced "love," was founded in 2020 with a goal of creating a stronger connection between youth volleyball and the professional game.

Unlike leagues focused solely on professional competition, LOVB operates within a broader network that includes youth volleyball clubs, coaches, developing athletes and professional teams.

The professional league launched in January 2025 with six teams representing Austin, Atlanta, Houston, Madison, Nebraska and Salt Lake.

For its third season, LOVB is expanding to 10 teams with four additions: Los Angeles Orbit, LOVB Miami, LOVB Minnesota and San Francisco Signal.

The 2026-27 season also introduces two conferences. Austin will compete in the Western Conference alongside Houston, Los Angeles, Salt Lake and San Francisco. The Eastern Conference will include Atlanta, Madison, Miami, Minnesota and Nebraska.

Each team will play 22 regular-season matches, including three meetings against each conference opponent and two against each team in the opposite conference.

The expanded league brings more professional volleyball to cities across the United States while providing Austin fans with new teams and players to follow.

LOVB also maintains connections with local youth volleyball organizations, including Austin Juniors and Roots. These relationships are part of the league's broader model of supporting the sport from youth development through professional competition.

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Why LOVB Austin's Return to Cedar Park Matters for Central Texas Families

With the H-E-B Center at Cedar Park serving as the team's primary home venue, professional women's volleyball remains accessible to families throughout Northwest Austin and the surrounding suburbs.

The arena, located at 2100 Avenue of the Stars in Cedar Park, is already familiar to many residents as the home of the Texas Stars hockey team and Austin Spurs basketball team. It also hosts concerts, community gatherings and other entertainment throughout the year.

For local volleyball families, having LOVB Austin nearby offers a different kind of sporting experience.

Young athletes who spend their evenings practicing at local gyms can watch professional players execute the same skills they are learning, from serving and passing to defensive positioning and teamwork. Parents, coaches and teammates can attend together, making a professional match both a family outing and an opportunity to learn more about the sport.

The league's continued presence also adds to Cedar Park's growing collection of professional sports and entertainment options, providing another reason for visitors to spend time at nearby restaurants and businesses before or after games.

LOVB Austin's New Season Brings More Investment in the Local Fan Experience

Along with the expanded schedule, LOVB Austin is continuing efforts to build its presence in the Central Texas sports community.

The team announced a dedicated local front office in September 2026 to oversee community engagement, marketing, operations and business partnerships.

The organization also has a partnership with Visit Cedar Park aimed at connecting visiting volleyball fans with local accommodations, dining and attractions.

In its November 6 schedule announcement, LOVB Austin highlighted plans for an enhanced game-day experience at the H-E-B Center as the organization prepares for its third season.

The team's ownership and operating partnerships include Spurs Sports & Entertainment, G9 Ventures and Bolt Ventures, connecting LOVB Austin with experienced sports and business organizations.

Together, these efforts reflect the team's plans to establish a lasting presence in Central Texas while strengthening relationships with local fans, volleyball clubs and community partners.

How to Buy LOVB Austin Tickets for the 2026-27 Season

Fans interested in attending LOVB Austin matches have several ticketing options as the new season approaches.

According to the team's November 6 announcement, season tickets are available, while individual regular-season match tickets will go on sale at a later date. Fans can also sign up to become a LOVB Austin Insider for access to presale opportunities and team updates.

Tickets for LOVB First Serve, scheduled for December 16 at Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, are already available through Ticketmaster.

For ticket information, fans can visit the official LOVB Austin ticketing website or contact ticketing@lovbaustin.com.

Families and youth volleyball organizations planning group outings should check with the team about available ticket packages and seating options.

What Happens Next for LOVB Austin?

With the schedule now released, LOVB Austin is preparing for a season that brings both new challenges and familiar expectations.

The defending champions will begin their title defense December 16 in San Antonio, then return to Cedar Park on January 10 for their first local home match against LOVB Minnesota.

Additional announcements about promotional nights and television or streaming coverage are expected as the season approaches.

For volleyball fans across Austin, Cedar Park, Leander, Round Rock, Georgetown and neighboring communities, the upcoming season offers another opportunity to support professional women's sports while watching some of the country's most accomplished athletes compete close to home.

And for young players dreaming of following in those athletes' footsteps, the chance to see them on the court may be one of the most meaningful parts of all.

Stay tuned to My Neighborhood News for updates on LOVB Austin, upcoming matches, ticket information and community sports news throughout Central Texas.