Veterans Day 2026 Free Meals and Restaurant Discounts in San Antonio: Where Local Military Members and Veterans Can Find Deals November 11

In a community where military service is part of so many family histories, Veterans Day holds particular significance. Known as Military City, USA, San Antonio is home to thousands of veterans, active-duty service members and military families whose contributions extend well beyond the installations where they have served.

On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, restaurants throughout Greater San Antonio will recognize that service with complimentary meals, special discounts and other Veterans Day promotions.

From breakfast near Joint Base San Antonio to dinner with family in Stone Oak, Schertz, New Braunfels or the Alamo Ranch area, these dining offers give local veterans and active-duty military personnel opportunities to enjoy a meal while being recognized for their service.

Some restaurants are offering completely free entrées, while others require a qualifying purchase or provide vouchers for future visits. Most promotions require proof of military service, and participation may vary by restaurant location.

What Veterans Day Means in Military City, USA

Veterans Day is observed nationwide on November 11 to honor everyone who has served in the United States Armed Forces.

The holiday traces its origins to the armistice that ended fighting in World War I on November 11, 1918. Originally known as Armistice Day, it was renamed Veterans Day in 1954 to recognize veterans of all U.S. wars.

Unlike Memorial Day, which honors military personnel who died while serving, Veterans Day recognizes all who have served, including living veterans.

For San Antonio, the observance carries a close connection to the city's military heritage. Joint Base San Antonio includes Fort Sam Houston, Lackland Air Force Base and Randolph Air Force Base, while the wider region is home to numerous military retirees, veterans and families.

Many who arrive in San Antonio through military service eventually make the area their permanent home, becoming part of the schools, businesses, neighborhoods and community organizations that define the region.

The holiday is an opportunity to recognize that service, whether through public ceremonies, a personal thank-you or a meal shared with family and fellow veterans.

San Antonio Restaurants Offering Free Meals for Veterans Day 2026

The following restaurant chains have locations in Greater San Antonio and have announced Veterans Day promotions for Wednesday, November 11, 2026. Veterans and military families should confirm participation and eligibility requirements with their preferred location before visiting.

Free Breakfasts, Burgers and Complete Meals

Applebee's: Veterans, active-duty service members, reservists and National Guard members can receive a free full-size entrée from a special seven-item menu. Choices include the 6-ounce Top Sirloin, Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Chicken Tenders Platter, Fiesta Lime Chicken and other favorites. Eligible dine-in guests also receive a $5 promotional card for a future visit. Proof of service is required.

Denny's: Veterans and active-duty, former and retired military members can receive a complimentary Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon on November 11. The promotion is available for dine-in only at participating locations and requires valid military identification or a DD-214. Beverages are excluded, and the offer is available while supplies last.

Dog Haus: Veterans can receive one free entrée when dining in on November 11 with accepted proof of military service. San Antonio locations include Dog Haus Biergarten in Stone Oak and Bandera Oaks. The offer is limited to one entrée per eligible veteran.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active-duty service members can pick up a complimentary combo meal card on November 11. The card can be redeemed for any combo meal through November 25, 2026. No purchase is required, but military identification must be presented.

Golden Corral: Veterans, retired military members and current U.S. service members can enjoy a complimentary buffet and beverage during Military Appreciation Night, beginning at 4 p.m. and continuing until closing. Golden Corral operates San Antonio locations on Northwest Loop 410 and Southeast Military Drive.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar: Veterans and active military personnel can receive a free Classic Burger or Classic Burger with Cheese on Veterans Day. The offer is available for dine-in only.

In-N-Out Burger: Veterans, active-duty military members, reservists and National Guard members can receive a complimentary burger, fries and beverage on November 11. Guests must present proof of service. Eligible military guests also receive a special Veterans Day decal.

Main Event: Participating entertainment centers are providing veterans and active-duty military personnel with a free Double Cheeseburger and fries, plus 30 minutes of gameplay. Military identification is required, and certain prize games are excluded.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries when dining in. Valid military identification or other accepted proof of service is required.

Torchy's Tacos: Veterans and active U.S. military personnel can enjoy one free taco and one nonalcoholic beverage, including a 22-ounce fountain drink or iced tea, with proof of service.

Twin Peaks: Veterans and active-duty military members can choose a complimentary entrée from a special menu that includes a cheeseburger and fries, chicken tenders, chicken Caesar salad, pepperoni flatbread or boneless wings. Military identification is required. Additional military discounts are available throughout November.

Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux: Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a complimentary Scholarship Burger when dining in with valid military identification.

Wendy's: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a free Dave's Single hamburger at participating U.S. restaurants on November 11.

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Free Pizza, Appetizers and Other Veterans Day Offers

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive one free regular-size order of chips with their choice of guacamole, Queso Blanco or salsa when making a purchase of at least $5. Valid proof of military service is required.

Outback Steakhouse: On November 10 and 11, eligible military guests can receive a complimentary Bloomin' Onion and their choice of a Coca-Cola product or 16-ounce domestic draft beer. Qualifying Dine Rewards members can also receive a future Hero's Meal, subject to program terms.

San Antonio Veterans Day Steakhouse Specials and Dining Discounts

For veterans planning a dinner with family or friends, several Greater San Antonio restaurants are offering military discounts, complimentary entrées with qualifying purchases and special Veterans Day menus.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: On November 11, from 4 p.m. until closing, veterans and active or former U.S. military members can receive a complimentary 32-ounce Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when accompanied by a guest purchasing a full-priced dinner entrée. Veterans dining alone or with other veterans can receive the pork chop at half price. A three-course military menu is also available for $39. Reservations and proof of service are required. Perry's has a San Antonio location at The Shops at La Cantera.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria: Active, retired and off-duty military members can receive 25% off their meal on Veterans Day with valid military identification. The restaurant offers a 15% military discount throughout the year.

Kura Sushi: From November 9 through 15, veterans, active-duty military members, police officers, firefighters, nurses and EMTs can receive 20% off dine-in meals with qualifying identification. The offer cannot be combined with other discounts.

MOD Pizza: Veterans and active-duty military personnel can receive 50% off one regular-size pizza or salad at participating locations. The in-restaurant promotion is limited to one item per eligible person and requires military identification.

Ojos Locos Sports Cantina: Veterans and active-duty military members can take advantage of a buy-six-get-six-free promotion on bone-in wings. The chain also offers year-round military discounts on qualifying full-priced food purchases, with different discounts depending on whether the guest is in uniform or presents military identification.

Veterans Day Coffee, Drinks and Refreshments in San Antonio

Not every Veterans Day restaurant promotion involves a full meal. Several familiar businesses throughout San Antonio and the surrounding area are offering complimentary coffee and discounted beverages.

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty military members and military spouses can receive a complimentary tall hot or iced coffee at participating locations. Size upgrades and additional ingredients are not included.

7 Brew: Veterans can receive 50% off any drink throughout Veterans Day.

HTeaO: Participating locations will offer veterans $2 off large-sized iced teas or larger.

Pilot and Flying J: Veterans and active-duty military members verified through ID.me can claim a complimentary sandwich and coffee or fountain drink through the Pilot app at participating travel centers.

Additional Veterans Day Dining Offers in San Antonio and Surrounding Communities

Several other restaurant chains with a San Antonio-area presence are offering special promotions on November 11.

Chili's Grill & Bar: Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a complimentary meal from a special dine-in menu at participating restaurants.

Pluckers Wing Bar: Veterans and active-duty service members can receive a complimentary entrée and side valued at up to $17. Valid military identification or other accepted proof of service is required.

Texas Roadhouse: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a complimentary meal voucher during designated Veterans Day hours. The voucher is redeemable for a future meal, subject to the restaurant's promotional terms.

LongHorn Steakhouse: Veterans and active-duty service members can receive 10% off their meal, plus a complimentary appetizer or dessert at participating restaurants, with valid military identification.

Firehouse Subs: Veterans and active-duty military members can purchase any sub and receive another sub free through the chain's in-store Veterans Day promotion. Military identification is required.

These offers provide additional options for military families looking for Veterans Day restaurant deals near Fort Sam Houston, Lackland, Randolph, Universal City, Live Oak, Schertz and other parts of the San Antonio region.

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What San Antonio Veterans Should Know Before Visiting a Restaurant on November 11

Veterans Day promotions frequently have specific eligibility requirements, and some offers advertised nationally may not be available at every independently operated or franchised restaurant.

Most establishments request proof of military service, which may include a military ID, VA identification card, DD-214, veteran designation on a driver's license or another accepted document.

Many offers are dine-in only, exclude alcohol, taxes and gratuity or cannot be combined with other promotions. Some free meals are limited to particular menu items or hours of operation, while certain specials require an additional purchase.

Veterans and military families in San Antonio, Alamo Heights, Stone Oak, Helotes, Leon Valley, Schertz, Cibolo, Universal City, Converse, Boerne, Bulverde and New Braunfels should check directly with their nearest restaurant before making plans.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' 2026 Veterans Day discounts guide also provides additional nationwide offers and details.

Honoring Military Service Beyond Veterans Day

For San Antonio families, Veterans Day is not simply a date on the calendar. Military service has influenced generations of local families, and many neighborhoods are home to residents who have served at different times, in different branches and in different parts of the world.

Some veterans remain connected to the military community through volunteer organizations and veterans groups. Others have transitioned into civilian careers, opened local businesses, raised children or retired in the city they came to know while serving.

A complimentary meal is a modest gesture compared with the commitment military service requires, but it offers an opportunity to recognize those contributions in a personal way.

Whether a veteran chooses to gather with former service members, share a family dinner or simply stop for a cup of coffee, Veterans Day provides an occasion for the surrounding community to express its appreciation.

Residents throughout Greater San Antonio are encouraged to share these dining opportunities with eligible veterans, active-duty personnel and military families who may benefit.

Stay connected with My Neighborhood News for more Veterans Day events, military appreciation activities and community updates across San Antonio and the surrounding region.