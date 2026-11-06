Veterans Day 2026 Free Meals and Restaurant Discounts in Austin: Where Local Veterans Can Find Deals November 11

For veterans and military families throughout Greater Austin, Veterans Day offers an opportunity to recognize service, reconnect with fellow veterans and spend time with loved ones. On Wednesday, November 11, 2026, restaurants throughout the Austin area are taking part in that recognition with complimentary meals, dining discounts and other special offers for veterans and active-duty military personnel.

Whether it's a breakfast outing in Round Rock, lunch near downtown Austin or dinner with family in Cedar Park, these Veterans Day restaurant specials give eligible service members several ways to enjoy a meal close to home.

Many offers are available only on November 11, while others extend to additional dates or provide vouchers that can be redeemed later. Military identification is commonly required, and some promotions are limited to dine-in guests, participating locations or specific menu items.

Why Veterans Day Is Observed on November 11

Veterans Day is a federal holiday dedicated to honoring Americans who have served in the United States Armed Forces, including those who served during wartime and peacetime.

The holiday originated as Armistice Day, commemorating the end of fighting in World War I on November 11, 1918. In 1954, its name was changed to Veterans Day to recognize veterans of all U.S. wars.

While Memorial Day honors military personnel who died while serving, Veterans Day recognizes everyone who has served, including living veterans.

Across Central Texas, veterans are part of everyday community life. They are neighbors, teachers, business owners, parents and volunteers whose service continues to shape the places they call home. Veterans Day provides an occasion for the wider community to recognize those contributions.

Austin-Area Restaurants Offering Free Meals for Veterans Day 2026

The following restaurant chains have a presence in the Greater Austin area and have announced Veterans Day dining promotions. Guests should confirm participation with their preferred location before visiting.

Free Breakfasts, Burgers, Barbecue and Full Meals

Applebee's: Veterans, active-duty military members, reservists and National Guard members can receive a complimentary full-size entrée from a seven-item Veterans Day menu. Choices include the Classic Bacon Cheeseburger, Fiesta Lime Chicken, Chicken Tenders Platter, Double Crunch Shrimp and other favorites. Eligible dine-in guests also receive a $5 promotional card for a future visit. Proof of service is required.

Denny's: Veterans and active-duty, former and retired military personnel can receive a free Original Grand Slam breakfast from 5 a.m. until noon. The dine-in offer requires a valid military ID or DD-214 and excludes beverages. Participating locations only, while supplies last.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit: Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free Pulled Pork Sandwich on November 11. The offer is available for dine-in or takeout at participating U.S. restaurants, with valid military identification. Limit one sandwich per eligible guest.

Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers: Veterans and active-duty service members can pick up a complimentary combo meal card on November 11. No purchase is necessary, and the card can be redeemed for any Freddy's combo meal through November 25, 2026. Valid military identification is required.

Golden Corral: The restaurant's annual Military Appreciation Night returns from 4 p.m. until closing. Veterans, retired military members and current service members can receive a complimentary buffet and beverage. Golden Corral has Austin locations on North Lamar Boulevard and South Interstate 35, although participation should be confirmed.

Hopdoddy Burger Bar: Veterans and active-duty military members can enjoy a free Classic Burger or Classic Burger with Cheese when dining in on November 11. The offer is available at Hopdoddy restaurants nationwide, including its home market of Austin.

In-N-Out Burger: Veterans, active-duty military members, reservists and National Guard members can receive a complimentary burger, fries and beverage on Veterans Day. Proof of military service is required, and eligible guests also receive a commemorative Veterans Day decal.

Main Event: Participating entertainment centers are offering veterans and active-duty military members a free Double Cheeseburger and fries, along with 30 minutes of gameplay. Valid military identification is required, and prize and crane games are excluded from the gameplay offer.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers: Veterans and active-duty service members can enjoy a complimentary Red's Big Tavern Burger with Bottomless Steak Fries when dining in. The offer requires proof of service at participating restaurants.

Torchy's Tacos: Veterans and active U.S. military personnel can receive one free taco and one nonalcoholic beverage, either a 22-ounce fountain drink or iced tea. Military identification or other proof of service is required.

Twin Peaks: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a complimentary entrée from a select Veterans Day menu. Options include a cheeseburger with fries, chicken tenders, chicken Caesar salad, pepperoni flatbread or boneless wings. The chain is also offering additional military discounts throughout November.

Wendy's: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive a complimentary Dave's Single hamburger at participating restaurants throughout the United States.

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Veterans Day Pizza, Appetizers and Other Food Deals

Chipotle Mexican Grill: Eligible veterans and active-duty service members can receive one free regular-size order of chips with guacamole, Queso Blanco or salsa when making a purchase of at least $5. Military identification or accepted proof of service is required.

Dog Haus: Veterans can receive one free entrée for dine-in on November 11 with valid proof of service. The chain has a Cedar Park location, although guests should confirm current operating status before traveling.

Outback Steakhouse: On November 10 and 11, eligible military guests can receive a complimentary Bloomin' Onion with their choice of a Coca-Cola product or 16-ounce domestic draft beer. Qualifying Dine Rewards members can also earn a future Hero's Meal, subject to program terms.

Austin Veterans Day Steakhouse Specials and Dining Discounts

Several Austin restaurants are offering special pricing or complimentary entrées with qualifying purchases, providing additional options for veterans who want to enjoy a meal with family or friends.

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille: From 4 p.m. until closing on November 11, veterans and active or former U.S. military members can receive a complimentary 32-ounce Dinner-Cut Pork Chop when accompanied by a paying guest who orders a full-priced dinner entrée. Veterans dining alone or with other veterans can purchase the pork chop at half price. A three-course military menu is also available for $39. Reservations and proof of military service are required. Perry's operates Austin restaurants downtown and at Domain Northside.

Grimaldi's Pizzeria: Active, retired and off-duty military members can receive 25% off their meal on Veterans Day with valid military identification, compared with the restaurant's usual 15% military discount.

Kura Sushi: From November 9 through 15, veterans, active military members, police officers, firefighters, nurses and EMTs can receive 20% off dine-in meals with qualifying identification. The promotion cannot be combined with other coupons.

MOD Pizza: Veterans and active-duty military members can receive 50% off one regular-size pizza or salad at participating restaurants. The offer is available in-restaurant only and requires valid military identification.

Free Coffee, Drinks and Refreshments for Austin Veterans

For those looking for a smaller Veterans Day treat, several businesses are offering complimentary coffee, beverages and other refreshments.

Starbucks: Veterans, active-duty military members and military spouses can receive a complimentary tall hot or iced coffee at participating stores on November 11. Size upgrades and additional ingredients are not included.

7 Brew: Veterans can receive 50% off any drink throughout Veterans Day.

HTeaO: Participating locations will offer veterans $2 off large-sized cups of iced tea or larger.

Pilot and Flying J: Veterans and active-duty service members verified through ID.me can claim a complimentary sandwich and coffee or fountain drink through the Pilot app at participating travel centers.

More Veterans Day Free Meal Options in Austin

Other restaurant chains with Austin-area locations have also announced Veterans Day specials for 2026.

Chili's Grill & Bar is offering a free meal from a select menu for veterans and active-duty military members dining in on November 11.

Pluckers Wing Bar, a restaurant chain founded in Austin, is providing veterans and active-duty military members with a free entrée and side valued at up to $17 at participating Texas locations. Proof of service is required.

Texas Roadhouse is distributing complimentary meal vouchers to veterans and active-duty military personnel during designated Veterans Day hours. The vouchers can be redeemed for a meal on a future visit, subject to the restaurant's terms.

These offers provide additional choices for Central Texas veterans looking for familiar restaurants near their homes, workplaces or families.

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Before Heading Out for a Veterans Day Meal in Greater Austin

Most Veterans Day dining promotions require some form of military identification, such as an active-duty military ID, VA identification card, DD-214 or driver's license showing veteran status.

Because many restaurants are independently operated or have franchise-specific participation rules, an advertised national offer does not necessarily guarantee that every location will honor it.

Guests should also check whether reservations are required, whether the promotion applies only to dine-in orders and whether beverages, taxes or gratuity are excluded.

For veterans traveling from Round Rock, Cedar Park, Pflugerville, Leander, Georgetown, Buda or Kyle, confirming restaurant hours and promotion details beforehand can help avoid an unnecessary trip.

Additional nationwide promotions are listed in the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs' 2026 Veterans Day discounts guide.

Remembering the People Behind Veterans Day

For many Central Texas families, Veterans Day is personal. It may mean recognizing a parent who served overseas, thanking a neighbor who spent decades in uniform or remembering a grandparent whose military service helped shape the family's history.

Restaurants offering free meals and discounts provide one small way to acknowledge that service. They also give veterans opportunities to connect with one another, share a meal and spend time with loved ones.

As November 11 approaches, Austin-area residents are encouraged to recognize veterans within their own neighborhoods and share these dining opportunities with eligible friends and family members.

Stay connected with My Neighborhood News for additional Veterans Day events, community observances and local updates across Greater Austin.