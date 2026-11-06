Coco Crepes & Coffee Opens in Elyson Town Center Near Katy and Cypress, With Free Crepes, Smoothies and Family Fun Planned for November 14 Grand Opening

Residents of Elyson and surrounding Katy and Cypress neighborhoods have a new place to grab their morning coffee, enjoy a weekend breakfast or meet friends for something sweet. Coco Crepes & Coffee has officially opened in Elyson Town Center, bringing its made-to-order crepes, waffles, specialty espresso drinks and house-made gelato to one of the area's newest shopping and dining destinations.

Located at 7040 Elyson Exchange Way, Suite E-400, Katy, TX, the restaurant is among the first businesses to open in Elyson Town Center, the developing retail hub at the northwest corner of the Grand Parkway (SH 99) and FM 529. The opening marks the Houston-based restaurant group's 11th location and gives families in this growing part of northwest Harris County another nearby option for breakfast, lunch, dessert or an afternoon coffee break.

To welcome its new neighbors, Coco Crepes & Coffee is hosting a grand opening celebration on Saturday, November 14, 2026, featuring complimentary menu items, giveaways and activities for children.

Free Nutella Crepes, Smoothies and Giveaways at the November 14 Grand Opening

Families looking for something fun to do in Katy or Cypress on November 14 can stop by the new Elyson location for a day of grand opening festivities.

From 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and again from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., guests can enjoy a complimentary Nutella crepe or Berry Berry smoothie as part of the celebration.

The event will also include face painting, balloon animals and giveaways, with opportunities to win free house coffee for 30 days and Coco Crepes & Coffee merchandise, including branded hats and T-shirts.

For Elyson residents, the celebration offers an opportunity to explore one of the first restaurants opening in their neighborhood's new town center. For families in nearby Cypress and Katy communities, it is another reason to check out the growing collection of businesses taking shape along the Grand Parkway and FM 529 corridor.

A Houston Original Finds a New Home in Elyson

Although Coco Crepes & Coffee is new to Elyson, the restaurant has been part of Houston's dining scene for more than two decades.

The concept began in 2005 when Moroccan-born chef Youssef Nafaa opened Houston's first creperie in Midtown, inspired by his children's love of crepes. What started as a family-inspired restaurant has grown into a Houston-area brand known for its made-to-order sweet and savory crepes, waffles, house-made gelato, sauces and specialty coffee drinks.

“Since opening our first Coco Crepes in Houston in 2005, our goal has been to create a welcoming place for people to gather over great food and coffee,” said Nafaa, founder of Coco Crepes & Coffee and CEO of Bella Restaurants Group. “We’re excited to bring the Coco experience to Elyson, welcome new guests and become part of the community.”

Coco Crepes & Coffee operates under Bella Restaurants Group, the Houston restaurant company behind ZOA Moroccan Kitchen, Mia Bella Trattoria and Mi Luna Tapas Restaurant & Bar.

The Elyson restaurant is the brand's 11th Houston-area location, with additional restaurants planned for Memorial City and Bellaire as the company continues expanding across Texas.

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Local Cypress Family Brings Coco Crepes & Coffee to Elyson

For franchise owners Gianna Gozzo and Antonio Ventura, opening the Elyson location is more than a business investment. It is an opportunity to serve the same northwest Houston community where their own family lives.

Gozzo and Ventura are raising their children in Cypress, giving them a personal connection to the families and neighborhoods surrounding the new restaurant.

“Becoming a franchise owner with Coco Crepes & Coffee has been an exciting opportunity, and I’m proud to bring the brand to the Elyson community,” Gozzo said. “My family and I live in Cypress and are raising our children here, so opening in Elyson feels especially meaningful. We look forward to creating a welcoming place where families can gather, connect and enjoy time together while becoming part of this growing community.”

Gozzo also designed the restaurant's interior, incorporating Coco's signature brown and yellow color palette into a modern, comfortable space.

The 2,010-square-foot restaurant seats 55 guests indoors, with additional seating for 20 on an outdoor patio. Brown accent walls, yellow banquette seating and a neon sign reading "Oh Crepe, That's Good!" give the space its personality.

Families with younger children will also find a dedicated kids' area with smaller tables and books, a thoughtful addition for parents who want to enjoy a meal or coffee while keeping little ones entertained.

What's on the Menu at Coco Crepes & Coffee in Elyson?

The Elyson restaurant offers an extensive menu that goes well beyond traditional dessert crepes, with options for breakfast, lunch, dinner and afternoon treats.

Guests can choose from original, whole-wheat and gluten-free crepe options, with both sweet and savory combinations prepared to order.

Among the restaurant's featured selections are the Tiramisu Crepe, Waffle Gelato Sandwich and White Chocolate Raspberry Crepe, a favorite of founder Youssef Nafaa that combines raspberry compote, bananas and white chocolate mousse.

Those looking for a more substantial meal can explore savory crepes such as Beef Bourguignon, prepared with braised beef stew, or Merguez Moroccan Sausage, featuring caramelized onions and sun-dried tomato pesto.

The menu also includes paninis, salads and daily soup selections.

For guests who prefer to customize their order, Coco offers a build-your-own crepe or waffle option with more than 35 ingredients and sauces. Vegetarian selections and halal meats provide additional choices for customers with different dietary preferences.

Specialty Coffee, Smoothies and House-Made Gelato

Coffee lovers will find a full espresso bar serving traditional favorites alongside several of Coco's signature drinks.

The Moroccan Cortado combines espresso, vanilla, steamed milk and foamed milk, while the Coco Addiction features espresso, white mocha and heavy cream served over ice.

Another specialty is the Cococcino, an ice-blended coffee drink made with the restaurant's house gelato, available in dark mocha, white mocha, vanilla and caramel flavors.

The smoothie menu includes the tropical Coco Loco, made with pineapple, banana, orange juice and coconut gelato, along with the Berry Berry smoothie featured in the grand opening promotion.

Health-conscious guests can explore the spinach-based Coco Green or the Power Up smoothie, which combines banana, peanut butter and vanilla protein powder.

Additional beverages include organic chai lattes, loose-leaf teas, iced teas, lemonade, hot dark chocolate and Sweet Moroccan Mint Tea, reflecting Nafaa's Moroccan heritage.

Elyson Town Center Continues to Grow Along the Grand Parkway

Coco Crepes & Coffee is one of the first restaurants to open at Elyson Town Center, a new shopping and dining development at FM 529 and the Grand Parkway. For residents of Elyson and nearby Katy and Cypress neighborhoods, the opening brings another local dining option to an area that has seen considerable growth in recent years.

The 3,600-acre Elyson community ranked among the nation's 50 best-selling master-planned communities in 2026. That growth extends well beyond the neighborhood itself. During the first half of 2026, Katy's 77493 ZIP code ranked fourth in the country for inbound moves, while neighboring Cypress ZIP code 77433 ranked seventh.

With more families moving into the area, demand for nearby restaurants, shops and services continues to grow. Coco Crepes & Coffee is among the businesses helping fill that need as Elyson Town Center begins opening its doors, giving residents another place to meet for breakfast, grab coffee on the way to work or enjoy a casual meal without traveling far from home.

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Coco Crepes & Coffee Elyson Location, Hours and Grand Opening Details

For residents planning to visit the new restaurant or attend the November 14 celebration, here are the details:

Location: Coco Crepes & Coffee, Elyson Town Center, 7040 Elyson Exchange Way, Suite E-400, Katy, TX=

Coco Crepes & Coffee, Elyson Town Center, 7040 Elyson Exchange Way, Suite E-400, Katy, TX= Regular Hours: Open daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Open daily, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Grand Opening Celebration: Saturday, November 14, 2026 Complimentary Nutella Crepe or Berry Berry Smoothie 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Grand Opening Activities: Face painting, balloon animals, merchandise giveaways and a chance to win free house coffee for 30 days.

Saturday, November 14, 2026

Residents can find menus, additional locations and restaurant information at cococrepes.com. Grand opening announcements and updates are also available through the restaurant's social media account, @cococrepeselyson.

As Elyson Town Center continues welcoming new businesses, residents of Katy, Cypress and surrounding northwest Harris County neighborhoods can expect more opportunities to shop, dine and gather closer to home.

Stay connected with My Neighborhood News for more updates on new restaurant openings, local businesses and community developments throughout the Katy and Cypress area.