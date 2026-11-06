LOVB Houston Releases 2026-27 Volleyball Schedule, Bringing 11 Home Matches to Cypress Beginning December 18

Professional volleyball is coming back to Cypress, and local fans now have their first look at when they can catch some of the world's top players competing close to home. League One Volleyball (LOVB) released its 2026-27 professional volleyball schedule on Friday, November 6, confirming 11 home matches for LOVB Houston, beginning Friday, December 18, 2026.

For families across Cypress, Northwest Houston, Katy and surrounding communities, the announcement means another season of professional women's sports within driving distance, with opportunities for young volleyball players to watch Olympic medalists and international athletes compete in person.

LOVB Houston will host its home matches at the Berry Center in Cypress, giving the community a front-row seat to the league's third season and its largest field of professional teams yet. The new schedule stretches into April 2027 and introduces additional opponents as League One Volleyball expands from six to 10 teams nationwide.

LOVB Houston's 2026-27 Home Schedule at the Berry Center in Cypress

The upcoming season begins with a home opener against the newly established Los Angeles Orbit on December 18, followed by visits from teams representing Miami, Salt Lake, San Francisco and other professional volleyball markets.

All 11 LOVB Houston home matches are scheduled to take place at the Berry Center, located at 8877 Barker Cypress Road in Cypress.

Here is the complete home schedule, with all times listed in Central Time.

Date Opponent Time Friday, Dec. 18, 2026 Los Angeles Orbit 7 p.m. CST Sunday, Jan. 3, 2027 LOVB Miami 5 p.m. CST Sunday, Jan. 17 LOVB Salt Lake 5 p.m. CST Saturday, Jan. 30 San Francisco Signal 7 p.m. CST Thursday, Feb. 4 LOVB Minnesota 7 p.m. CST Saturday, Feb. 6 LOVB Austin 5 p.m. CST Wednesday, Feb. 17 LOVB Atlanta 7 p.m. CST Saturday, March 6 LOVB Madison 7 p.m. CST Saturday, March 13 San Francisco Signal 5 p.m. CST Wednesday, March 17 LOVB Austin 7 p.m. CDT Sunday, March 21 LOVB Nebraska 6 p.m. CDT

The home schedule includes several weekend matches, making it easier for families, school volleyball teams and youth sports organizations to plan an outing without navigating a school-night schedule.

Fans can find the full schedule, including 11 away matches, through the official League One Volleyball schedule. Dates and start times are subject to change.

What Is League One Volleyball, and Why Is It Growing?

For residents unfamiliar with LOVB, pronounced "love," League One Volleyball is a professional women's volleyball organization founded in 2020 with a different approach to building the sport in the United States.

Rather than focusing exclusively on professional competition, LOVB connects youth volleyball clubs with professional teams, creating opportunities for younger athletes to learn from and interact with players competing at the highest level.

The league launched professional competition in January 2025 with six teams, including Houston, Atlanta, Austin, Madison, Nebraska and Salt Lake.

For the 2026-27 season, LOVB is adding four expansion teams: Los Angeles Orbit, LOVB Miami, LOVB Minnesota and San Francisco Signal. The expansion brings the league to 10 teams and gives Houston fans several new matchups to follow.

Houston's connection to the league also extends into the local youth volleyball community through Houston Skyline, one of LOVB's affiliated clubs. The relationship is part of the organization's effort to connect professional athletes with the next generation of players.

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LOVB Houston Returns Following a Standout 2026 Season

Houston enters the upcoming season with high expectations after finishing the 2026 regular season in first place with a 13-7 record.

Although the team fell to LOVB Salt Lake in the postseason semifinals, Houston's performance earned several individual honors.

Olympic medalist Jordan Thompson was named the league's 2026 Most Valuable Player and Opposite Hitter of the Year after recording 455 points and 423 kills. Middle blocker Amber Igiede also earned Middle Blocker of the Year, while head coach Sanja Tomašević received Coach of the Year honors.

Thompson, a two-time Olympic medalist, returns for the 2026-27 season alongside fellow Olympians Micha Hancock and Justine Wong-Orantes. The roster also includes returning players Jessica Mruzik, Amber Igiede and Karin Palgutova.

New additions include German national team player Isabel Martin, Bulgarian middle blocker Nasya Dimitrova, Ukrainian national team member Svitlana Dorsman, Erika Pritchard, Ifenna Cos-Okpalla and Gillian Grimes.

Under Tomašević's leadership, the announced roster includes four Olympians and nine current or former national team players representing five countries.

The combination of returning talent and new international players gives fans a different-looking Houston lineup to follow as the team attempts to build on last season's success.

Houston Texans Ownership Adds Another Connection to Local Sports

LOVB Houston also has a connection to one of the city's most recognizable professional sports organizations.

In November 2025, Lone Star Sports & Entertainment, the sister company of the Houston Texans, announced its acquisition of LOVB Houston.

The investment, spearheaded by Texans Chair and CEO Cal McNair and Hannah McNair, Vice President of the Houston Texans Foundation, was intended to help strengthen women's professional sports and youth athletics in the Houston area.

The acquisition brought additional local sports industry experience to LOVB Houston as the league continued to grow nationally.

Why Professional Volleyball at the Berry Center Matters to Cypress Families

While Houston is home to several major professional sports franchises, having a women's professional volleyball team playing in Cypress offers something particularly meaningful for local athletes and their families.

The Berry Center, part of Cypress-Fairbanks ISD, is already familiar to many area residents through high school athletics, graduations, concerts and community events. Its arena has seating for more than 7,000 spectators, making it a suitable setting for professional competition without requiring families to travel into downtown Houston.

For a young athlete who spends evenings practicing serves, passes and attacks at a neighborhood gym, seeing Olympians perform those same skills in person offers a perspective that television highlights cannot fully capture.

It also gives area volleyball programs another option for team outings, family activities and opportunities to introduce younger children to the sport.

With multiple weekend home matches and a season extending from December through March in Cypress, families will have several chances to experience professional volleyball close to home.

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How to Get LOVB Houston Tickets for the 2026-27 Season

Tickets for LOVB Houston's upcoming home matches are available through the team's official website.

Fans can purchase individual match tickets or explore season memberships, group tickets and premium experiences.

Season memberships include access to the team's home matches, along with member pricing and additional benefits. Group ticket options are also available for school teams, volleyball clubs, businesses and other organizations.

Residents can review seating options and purchase tickets through the official LOVB Houston ticketing website. Ticketing questions can be directed to ticketing@lovbhouston.com.

A New Season of Volleyball, Right in the Neighborhood

The release of the 2026-27 LOVB Houston schedule gives local fans an opportunity to plan for another season of professional volleyball while following a league that continues to establish itself nationally.

For Cypress-area residents, having that level of competition at the Berry Center means professional sports are not limited to the stadiums and arenas closer to downtown Houston. Some of the sport's most accomplished athletes will be competing in a venue that local families already know well.

Whether residents are longtime volleyball fans, parents of student-athletes or simply looking for something different to do together, LOVB Houston's upcoming season offers another reason to gather and support women's professional sports close to home.

Stay tuned to My Neighborhood News for additional updates on LOVB Houston, upcoming games and community sports news throughout the Greater Houston area.