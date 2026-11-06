Harris County Public Health Encourages Diabetes Prevention and Early Detection During American Diabetes Month Ahead of Holiday Season

With Thanksgiving dinners, holiday parties and family celebrations just around the corner, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is reminding Greater Houston residents that November is also an important time to pay attention to their health.

November is American Diabetes Month, a nationwide observance focused on raising awareness about diabetes, encouraging early detection and helping people understand how everyday habits can affect their long-term health. For families across Harris County, including those in Katy, Cypress, Spring, Tomball and the surrounding Houston area, the initiative offers an opportunity to learn about a condition that affects millions of Americans, often without obvious symptoms.

Diabetes can develop gradually, and many people do not realize they have it until a routine blood test or health complication brings it to their attention. That is why HCPH is encouraging residents to understand their personal risk, recognize potential warning signs and explore resources that can help prevent or manage the disease.

Why Diabetes Awareness Matters for Harris County Families

Diabetes is a chronic health condition that affects how the body turns food into energy. When someone has diabetes, their body either does not produce enough insulin or cannot use insulin effectively, causing blood sugar levels to become too high.

Over time, uncontrolled diabetes can contribute to serious complications, including heart disease, stroke, kidney failure, nerve damage and vision loss.

According to figures highlighted by Harris County Public Health, nearly 37 million Americans are living with diabetes, representing approximately one in 10 people nationwide. The agency also points to CDC estimates indicating that roughly one in three American adults is at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The financial impact is substantial as well. HCPH cites an estimated $640 billion in annual medical expenses and lost productivity associated with diagnosed diabetes in 2021, accounting for approximately one-quarter of healthcare spending nationwide.

Perhaps more concerning is how frequently the condition goes undetected. According to the public health agency, nearly one in four people living with diabetes does not know they have it.

Diabetes affects people of all ages and backgrounds, although certain populations face greater risks. Black, Hispanic and Native American communities experience disproportionately high rates of diabetes, reflecting a combination of health, socioeconomic and environmental factors.

The condition is also affecting younger generations. Approximately 210,000 Americans younger than 20 have been diagnosed with diabetes, and type 2 diabetes, once considered primarily an adult condition, is increasingly being diagnosed in children and teenagers.

For Houston-area parents and caregivers, these statistics are a reminder that conversations about healthy eating, physical activity and preventive healthcare can benefit the entire household.

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What Are the Early Warning Signs and Symptoms of Diabetes?

One of the most important messages during American Diabetes Month is that diabetes does not always cause noticeable symptoms, particularly in its early stages.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), potential warning signs of diabetes include:

Frequent urination, particularly during the night

Increased thirst or hunger

Unexplained weight loss

Feeling unusually tired or fatigued

Blurry vision

Frequent urinary tract infections or yeast infections

Cuts, sores or wounds that heal more slowly than usual

Tingling or numbness in the hands or feet

Darkened patches of skin, particularly around the neck, armpits or groin, which can be associated with insulin resistance

Symptoms can vary depending on the type of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes may develop quickly and can also cause nausea, vomiting or stomach pain, while type 2 diabetes often develops gradually over several years.

Some individuals with type 2 diabetes experience few symptoms or none at all.

Because these warning signs can resemble symptoms of other conditions, residents who notice persistent changes in their health are encouraged to speak with a healthcare professional rather than attempting to diagnose themselves.

A blood test, such as an A1C test or fasting blood glucose test, can help determine whether someone has diabetes or prediabetes.

Prediabetes occurs when blood sugar levels are higher than normal but not yet high enough for a type 2 diabetes diagnosis. Identifying prediabetes early can provide an important opportunity to make changes that reduce the likelihood of developing type 2 diabetes.

Residents can learn more about symptoms and warning signs through the CDC's official diabetes symptoms resource.

Why Diabetes Prevention Is Especially Important During the Holiday Season

The timing of American Diabetes Month is particularly relevant as families prepare for Thanksgiving, Christmas and other year-end celebrations.

For many Houston-area households, the holidays bring favorite family recipes, homemade desserts, busy schedules and opportunities to gather around the table. They can also mean less time for exercise, changes in sleep routines and more frequent meals away from home.

Health officials emphasize that preventing type 2 diabetes does not require giving up holiday traditions or avoiding favorite foods entirely. Instead, small, sustainable adjustments can help families enjoy the season while keeping their health in mind.

Taking a walk after a holiday meal, including vegetables and other fiber-rich foods on the menu, drinking water regularly and paying attention to portion sizes are practical ways to maintain healthier routines.

For individuals already managing diabetes, maintaining regular blood sugar monitoring, following prescribed treatment plans and planning ahead for holiday meals can also help reduce complications.

The goal is not to make holiday celebrations restrictive. It is to encourage habits that families can realistically continue after the decorations come down and normal routines resume.

The CDC reports that structured lifestyle intervention programs, which combine healthier eating, increased physical activity and behavioral support, can substantially reduce the risk of developing type 2 diabetes among people with prediabetes.

Unlike type 1 diabetes, which is not currently preventable, type 2 diabetes can often be delayed or prevented through appropriate lifestyle changes, particularly when risk factors are identified early.

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Harris County Public Health Offers Diabetes Prevention Program for At-Risk Residents

For Harris County residents wondering where to find diabetes prevention help in the Houston area, Harris County Public Health offers a Diabetes Prevention Program (DPP) designed to support people who are at risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The program focuses on helping participants make realistic, lasting changes rather than pursuing short-term diets or quick fixes.

Through education and guidance from trained lifestyle coaches, participants learn about healthy eating, physical activity and behavior changes that can improve their overall health and reduce their risk of developing type 2 diabetes.

The emphasis on ongoing support is particularly important because changing long-established habits can be challenging, especially for individuals balancing work, family responsibilities and other daily demands.

By providing education and practical strategies, the program gives participants tools they can apply to everyday situations, from grocery shopping and meal planning to finding opportunities for movement during a busy week.

Residents interested in learning more about eligibility, enrollment and available services can visit the Harris County Public Health website for information about its Diabetes Prevention Program.

According to the agency's official program information, the Diabetes Prevention Program is offered at no cost to eligible participants ages 18 and older. Sessions are available in English and Spanish, and the program includes 24 sessions over 12 months.

Participants work toward goals that include increasing physical activity to 150 minutes per week and achieving a 5% to 7% reduction in body weight when appropriate. Eligibility requirements include certain weight-related criteria and evidence of elevated diabetes risk.

For more information, residents can call 713-274-7167 or visit the HCPH Diabetes Prevention Program page.

Where Harris County Residents Can Get Screened for Diabetes

In addition to its prevention program, Harris County Public Health provides diabetes screenings through its health and wellness services. The agency offers a variety of low-cost preventive healthcare services at clinics across the county, including screenings for high blood pressure and high cholesterol.

Residents can call 832-927-7350 to ask about appointments and available screening services or visit the HCPH Health Services page for additional information.

People with a family history of type 2 diabetes, a previous diagnosis of gestational diabetes, excess weight or other risk factors may benefit from discussing screening with their healthcare provider, even if they feel healthy.

A Healthier Holiday Season Can Start With One Small Step

For families across Harris County, American Diabetes Month offers an opportunity to think about health beyond the usual New Year's resolutions.

Whether that means scheduling a long-overdue checkup, asking a doctor about blood sugar testing, taking an evening walk with the family or learning more about diabetes prevention resources, the steps taken today can make a difference in the years ahead.

As Houston-area residents prepare to celebrate Thanksgiving and the holiday season with the people they love, Harris County Public Health's message is a timely one: understanding diabetes risks and recognizing potential warning signs can help individuals make informed decisions about their health.

Residents can find additional information about diabetes symptoms, prevention and management through the CDC's Diabetes resource center.

Stay connected with My Neighborhood News for more Harris County public health updates, local wellness resources and community programs serving Greater Houston families.